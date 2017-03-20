Power supply company relocates from Baltimore to Eldersburg

CoastTec LLC completed its move from Baltimore County to Carroll on Monday, as the company opened the doors to its new home, a 62,500-square-foot office and warehouse space in Eldersburg.

According to company CEO Jon Sevel, who manages CoastTec with his brother, Adam, a number of factors led to Carroll being the perfect location for the business, from its proximity to Baltimore and Washington, and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, to the price of rent, to the positivity of the Carroll County business community and leadership toward the organization.

Jack Lyburn, director of the Carroll Department of Economic Development, said he gets a feeling of satisfaction to see all these deals come to fruition. He said with an improving economy, he expects to see more businesses planning to expand and look to the county.

The same day as the grand opening of CoastTec, Cushman & Wakefield building supply distributors announced they were moving Beacon Roofing Supply into a 60,000-square-foot industrial building on Manchester Road in Westminster.

Despite all the positive factors, Jon Sevel said the biggest determiner for the relocation to Carroll County was the workforce that is available here.

"They're very in tune with what we're looking for in our workers," he said. "We found the offerings up here were best for the employees and the image that we wanted to portray for the company."

Adam Sevel, who serves as CoastTec's chief operating officer, said the company has already hired six Carroll County employees and plans to hire five to six more in the upcoming months to add to its current staff of 32. According to Jon Sevel, the company plans on expanding in the area over the next 10 years, with room built into the new location for the decade of expansion.

Founded in 1988, CoastTec reconditions and repairs American Power Conversion uninterruptible power supplies, which provide backup energy for systems to prevent them from shutting off in the event of a power failure. CoastTec takes in used UPS devices from recyclers, tech companies and other companies looking to upgrade. At any given point, Adam Sevel said they have between 22,000 and 28,000 pieces of inventory in stock.

The pieces are then analyzed as they decide what to keep and what to recycle down as scrap. Pieces then make their way through technician lines where they are repaired and refurbished before making their way through two rounds of quality assurance, including a four-hour stint at a charging station to ensure that the new batteries carry a full charge. Adam Sevel said about 1 in 1,000 pieces will fail, and the quality tests are done to ensure that these failures happen within the confines of the warehouse rather than out in the field.

In addition to refurbishing devices to be used again, Jon Sevel said the company also tracks recycled parts to ensure they have as small an environmental footprint as possible, seeing exactly where the lead from a no-longer usable battery ends up so there is no waste going into places where it shouldn't.

He said CoastTec services battery backups for small businesses as well as larger organizations like Bass Pro Shops, Estee Lauder and Edwards Air Force Base.

"The UPSes are basically in the IT ladder about one step above toner cartridges," Jon Sevel said. "It's not a very sexy business, but it kept my kids in socks and underwear for a lot of years."

