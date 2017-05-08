Carroll commissioners talk possible zoning change

Carroll County could move toward a zoning system that uses a clustering incentive concept to allow developers to build on smaller lots than what is prescribed by zoning.

The Board of County Commissioners was briefed last week on the concept, though no vote was taken.

The concept would allow this clustering to happen in the R-20,000 District within the boundaries of a Priority Funding Area. The R-20,000 District zoning — which is medium density — is made up of half-acre lots, Phil Hager, director of the county Department of Planning, said in an interview with the Times.

Through the current clustering concepts in the county, developers would only build on part of that half-acre area and put lots on smaller acreage, he said. A developer might use the rest of the property as open space, like if it's a forested area or if it's wetlands and can't be built on, Hager said.

Also through the current clustering, a developer has to preplan which areas can't be developed due to things like open space, roads or wetlands, lowering the number of houses they actually get on the space, Hager said.

The proposed concept would mean the developer only has to preplan for environmental areas that couldn't be built on, but can take the rest of the acreage and use it to determine how many houses can be built, he said. There is a minimum size — about a quarter-acre — that the house can be built on, Hager said, to make sure they're not building "houses on top of houses."

It's a good deal for developers, he said, but it's good for future property owners because a smaller lot means less cost. For those building on the lots, Hager said, closer houses means less sidewalks and less roads, which is cheaper for the builder.

"It just produces a more efficient situation," he said.

It also means less infrastructure maintenance for the county. And, Hager added, since the areas are clustered and therefore could create more open, undeveloped space, it's better for the environment.

"It's a win-win-win-win for everybody," he added.

Commissioners seemed pleased with the concept during the discussion at the May 4 meeting.

Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, said it allows builders to get in more houses but keeps the zoning to medium density and doesn't allow for major apartments.

"The biggest concern, a lot of times, is the high density," he said.

Richard Weaver, R-District 2, agreed it's a nice alternative to high density zoning.

"This looks like this can be a compromise," he said.

Hager told the Times that the concept will need to go to a public hearing, which could be held in early June, and then commissioners would need to vote. At the earliest, he said, this new concept could be adopted at the end of June.

