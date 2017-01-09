Chicken coop fire preliminarily determined accidental

A chicken coop fire in Westminster has been preliminarily ruled accidental.

The fire, which occurred at about 5:43 p.m. Jan. 8 at 222 Garden Way in Westminster, caused an estimated $3,000 in structure loss and an estimated $200 in content loss, according to a news release from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. There were no smoke alarms or sprinklers in the structure, according to the release.

The blaze was discovered by the occupants of a house on the property where the chicken coop is located. It was preliminarily determined to be accidental as a result of a heat lamp in the chicken coop falling, according to the release. The house sustained heat damages, though there are no known injuries as a result of the fire.

It took 40 firefighters from the Westminster Volunteer Fire Company about five minutes to control the fire in the 4-by-8-foot chicken coop, according to the release.

