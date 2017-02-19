Cedarhurst Unitarian Universalists host screening of "13th"

More than 50 people attended a screening of the film "13th" and subsequent panel discussion Sunday evening. The free event was hosted by the Cedarhurst Unitarian Universalists, of Finksburg, and held at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster.

Rev. Amy Williams Clark explained that "13th" — a Netflix, Oscar-nominated documentary by director Ava DuVernay — is titled after the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which outlawed slavery (unless as punishment for a crime). The documentary argues that slavery is in effect being perpetuated today through mass incarceration.

"The Unitarian Universalists have been focusing on criminal justice issues and how it connects to faith and social justice," Williams Clark said. "This is a way to share our knowledge and continue the conversation in Carroll County. Our faith reminds us of the important of the justice, equity and compassion in human relationships.

"It also reminds us that we are interrelated. Injustice to one is injustice to all."

Panelists Candy Clark of the Unitarian Universalist Legislative Ministry of Maryland; Dr. Charles Collyer, co-director of the Ira & Mary Zepp Center; Christopher Ervin of the academic reentry program The Lazarus Rite; and Dr. Pamela Zappardino, co-director of the Ira & Mary Zepp Center discussed the film under Williams Clark's moderation.

Ervin said the film depicts a "dynamic that has continued since slavery." He stressed that "politics shape policy that is enforced by the police."

"Do we just want to reform this system or actually change the system? You have to be mad enough to do something different," Ervin said.

Ervin encouraged the audience to consult with those who have been affected by incarceration.

"We should be open to still learning. We should care about each other," Ervin said. "The people closest to the problem are the people closest to the solution."

Zappardino agreed.

"We do need to hear the voices of more young men of color," Zappardino said. "Until we do, we're not going to change."

Zappardino said the film was a "beautiful example of structural racism and violence that we like to pretend doesn't exist in this country."

Sisters Lynne and Leza Griffith, of Westminster, attended the event together because they said they are both interested in criminal justice reform.

"I want to learn as much as a I can about the issue. I want to foment change, " said Lynne Griffith.

"Everything I can learn that helps me stay woke is important," added Leza Griffith.

The church's social justice trustee Shirley Eatmon-Creager encouraged everyone to see the film "because it's an important film in that creates awareness of how unjust our criminal justice system is for poor people and people of color. When I saw the film, it really opened my eyes that mass incarceration is really a form of racial control."

Eatmon-Creager hoped the film provoked "a lot of questions for people."

"I'm looking forward to the film starting a conversation in our community. I think that awareness — which this film will create — is the first step to creating change," Eatmon-Creager said.

