Carroll Community College hosts guitar workshops

Pick up your guitars because Carroll Community College is extending its educational mission to the county at large this semester.

The school will be hosting a series of musical workshops featuring artists from a multitude of genres. The series kicks off Saturday, March 11 with a guitar workshop by guitarist Jeff Lane from the Baltimore band Violence in Vanity.

Spearheading the workshop series is Carroll Community College's new music director, Eric McCullough. McCullough, who took over the school's music department this semester, has been teaching at the school for three years as an adjunct professor.

He said the workshop series is kicking off with two workshops geared toward guitarists, with Lane's session this weekend, followed by a second session in April featuring Bryan Ewald of the guitar manufacturing company Paul Reed Smith Guitars.

"This semester we're focusing on people who play rock and popular music," McCullough said, "but I hope to be able to offer a diverse grouping of workshops. If rock is not your cup of tea this go-round, perhaps in the fall there will be jazz or classical."

McCullough said Lane is an incredible performer from the Baltimore area. The two met at the Main Street Music Fest held at Merriweather Post Pavilion last year, while McCullough was performing with his group We Love the Underground.

"He puts on an incredible live show and has a lot of energy on stage," McCullough said. "He's truly an entertainer in how he performs and plays guitar."

During the event, Lane will discuss his history as a self-taught musician, his methods for improvisation and the style in which he plays. McCullough said Lane will provide a host of valuable information for local musicians as he reflects on his history in the local music scene.

Lane said he has some experience teaching one-on-one, but this will be his first exposure to working with a class of students. He said he hopes he can convince people to stick with their craft and experiment with new techniques.

"Most things in life you can throw money at it and get what you want," Lane said. "With art and music, there's no substitute for the work. Most of the actual successful musicians had to work a long time and sacrifice a lot."

For the April event, Ewald will appear to discuss the history of Stevenson's Paul Reed Smith Guitars company, which McCullough describes as one of the top three guitar manufacturers in the world. Throughout the year, Ewald works as the official demonstrator for the guitar company.

Ewald will describe the history of the company, work on skill development while introducing guests to the loop pedal, a device that allows users to record their playing in real time and play it back to record again and create multiple layers.

McCullough called this event a great opportunity for students and community members alike to work with artists of regional and international renown.

"You can get immediate feedback and answers to your questions," McCullough said. "Students can actually perform in front of these teachers and receive positive critiques right there."

If you go

What: Guitar workshop with guitarist Jeff Lane

When: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Rehearsal Hall, Percussion Studio, T Building, room 404; Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster.

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.carrollcc.edu/arts-and-events.