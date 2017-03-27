Police thwart Frederick school shooting threat

An 18-year-old student is in police custody after Catoctin High School officials and law enforcement were notified by a concerned parent about a potential threat of violence at the Frederick County school.

Nichole Cevario, of Thurmont, faces charges of possession of explosive material with intent to create a destructive device and possession of incendiary material with the intent to create a destructive device, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

She was removed from class and transported from the school to Frederick Memorial Hospital for an emergency evaluation and currently remains hospitalized, according to police.

Police discovered that Cevario had been plotting a shooting at Catoctin High sometime in April, and had been gathering items, including a shotgun and bomb making materials, for the event.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office began investigating Thursday, March 23, after a concerned parent notified the school.

"It was abundantly clear to investigators very early on in the investigation that the identification and quick containment of Ms. Cevario eliminated any threat to the school and the community," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

At no time had a weapon or explosive device been brought on school property, according to police. While explosive materials were located during the investigation, police said they had not been combined to actually create an explosive device.

During the investigation, police recovered Cevario's journal, which outlined a detailed shooting event that she planned to execute on a specific date in April at Catoctin High School. Police believe Cevario conceived the plot on her own and there were no other individuals assisting her in planning or potentially executing the plot, according to the news release.

The journal revealed that Cevario had been planning the event for some time and had been compiling intelligence on behavior activities of the school, noting emergency procedures associated with drills conducted by school staff and obtaining intelligence on the School Resource Deputy assigned to the school, police said.

"The journal was very detailed including a timeline that revealed how she was going to execute the plot and her expectations at each stage of the event," according to the news release.

During a search of Cevario's home, police recovered a shotgun with ammunition and bomb-making materials including pipes with end caps, shrapnel, fireworks, magnesium tape and fuse material.

"Investigators are confident of the intent, but are still trying to evaluate if Ms. Cevario would have had the will to execute the event, but what was clear from Ms. Cevario is she planned on dying on the date she identified in her journal," according to the news release.

Police said Cevario "had the means and equipment to have caused a significant life safety event at Catoctin High School if she had followed through with the threat."

Police said it was clear that Cevario was struggling with mental health issues which prompted the emergency evaluation at the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office thanked the parent's actions in bringing this to light promptly before a potentially deadly incident occurred.

"They absolutely did the right thing and have been extremely cooperative throughout the entire investigation, according to the statement. "We also acknowledge that this is a very difficult time for the family and ask that everyone respect their privacy in this matter."

Police also noted that emergency procedures developed in cooperation with the Frederick school system worked, and that both school and law enforcement officials plan to use the "valuable information from this incident … to evaluate … and update emergency procedures, system-wide, in order to further improve on our response to critical incidents."

The Sheriff's Office has scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference to answer any additional questions about the case.