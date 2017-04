Students have returned to Carrolltowne Elementary School after an evacuation this afternoon.

Students were evacuted due to an "fire smelling" odor, Carroll County Public Schools spokeswoman Carey Gaddis said.

Emergency personnel were unable to find a cause for the odor, she said.

Dismissal will occur as usual.

