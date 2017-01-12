Carroll Technology Council's 2017 KickOff touts TechHire community designation

A significant number of technology jobs go unfilled and Carroll County is trying to fill those positions. Carroll Community College, the Carroll Technology Council, the Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory Inc., the Carroll County Career and Technology Center, and the Carroll County Department of Economic Development has partnered to become one of more than 70 TechHire communities across the country.

President Barack Obama launched the TechHire initiative in March 2015 with the goal to build a "pipeline of tech talent" that can bring new jobs to local economies, facilitate business growth and give local residents a pathway into the middle class, according to a White House news release.

TechHire partners touted the designation during the Carroll Technology Council's 2017 KickOff Thursday.

Some technical jobs pay 35 to 50 percent above average, according to Sonya Hand, director of Corporate Solutions Advantage C at Carroll Community College. The top four occupations going unfilled are software developers, computer user support specialists, computer systems analyst and computer network architects.

"We're looking at nontraditional candidates to fill these roles and looking at nontraditional methods of education to train them," Hand said.

Educators, organizations and job seekers are encouraged to find out more at cctechhire.com.