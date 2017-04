Carroll Springs School is closing more than two hours early Wednesday, according to Carroll County Public Schools, after a water main break on Center Street. Carroll Springs will close at 1 p.m. rather than the usual 3:05 p.m.

According to a City of Westminster spokesperson, the water main broke Wednesday morning. No buildings are out of water, and Carroll Springs is the only service affected.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel