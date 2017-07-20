Firefighter 50 Bike Ride raises funds for Pleasant Valley

Bike rides, music and theater are all coming to Carroll over the next two weeks as July comes to a close. Hop into your bike shorts and helmets Sunday, for the sixth annual Firefighter 50 Bike Ride, supporting the firefighters of Pleasant Valley. After your ride, why not head over to the Farm Museum for a glass of wine and some reggae music at the Secret Garden concert?

Top Pick

Firefighter 50 Bike Ride

Get a great workout while supporting Pleasant Valley's firefighters at the sixth annual Firefighter 50 bike ride. Riders of all abilities can take part in the fundraiser, with bike routes ranging from 30 to 101 miles and traveling through western Carroll County, eastern Frederick and parts of southern Pennsylvania. Tickets include a full lunch, fully supported rides and entry for door prizes.

When: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 23

Where: 2030 Pleasant Valley Road South, Westminster

Cost: $35 in advance, $40 same day

For more information: Call 240-357-0593

Around the County

Secret Garden

Join DJ Tanz and a host of reggae musicians at this month's Secret Garden wine, music and arts festival. The event, held on the grounds of the Carroll County Farm Museum, features a host of live music and DJs, art and craft vendors as well as food trucks. Two Maryland wineries will also be on hand for the full festival experience.

When: Noon, Sunday, July 23

Where: Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St., Westminster

Cost: $20

For more information: Call 800-654-4645

Looking Ahead

'Heathers: The Musical'

Relive the cult classic directed by Michael Lehmann and written by Daniel Walters — whose brother Mark Walters would direct the film's spiritual follow-up "Mean Girls" — with the Small Town Stars Theatre Company's performance of "Heathers: The Musical." The show follows the plot of the dark comedy film, which follows a social climber as she enters a world of bullying, teen suicide and eventually murder.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, Saturday, July 29. 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Where: Carroll Arts Center. 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: $15 adults, $13 students

For more information: Call 301-264-8358