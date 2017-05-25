Carroll Night Out: Music of the Motown era returns to Carroll County

Catch "I Heard it Through the Grapevine," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" and other songs of the Motown era at the Carroll Arts Center this weekend as Motown and More returns for another Westminster concert. If you're looking to hear music while supporting a great cause, check out the JoeyDCares Rock Orchestra at Century High School on Friday evening.

Top Pick

Motown and More: The Legacy Lives

The Motown and More musical revue returns to Carroll this weekend with The Legacy Lives, held Friday at the Carroll Arts Center. The 11-piece ensemble, featuring six musicians and five vocalists, recreates the music of the Motown and soul era, with pieces made famous by Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, The Supremes, Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder and more. This concert is the first of a trio of performances with The Rodney Kelley Jazz Experience on June 24, and Art Sherrod, Jr. on Aug. 12.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: $20 in advance and $25 day of the show

For more information: Visit www.carrollartscouncil.org.

Around the County

JoeyDCares Rock Orchestra

The JoeyDCares Rock Orchestra along with the Piney Ridge Elementary PTA is hosting a benefit concert Friday evening to support a Piney Ridge student currently fighting cancer. The orchestra, made up of 7th through 12th grade musicians will perform a mixture of rock, pop and jazz covers.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: Century High School, 255 Ronsdale Road, Sykesville

Cost: $5

For more information: Visit www.jdcrockorchestra.org

Looking Ahead

Art in the Park

The Carroll County Arts Council and City of Westminster's annual Art in the Park returns for another outdoor celebration. The event features a juried art show of creators from across the region. The event will also feature a small food court and live music. The event will be held rain or shine.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Where: 121 Longwell Ave., Westminster

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.