Carroll Night Out: U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Carroll Arts Center

For those looking to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, artist Virginia Sperry will invite the community to her home and sculpture garden to experience her work firsthand. Later in the week, enjoy the country bluegrass sounds of the U.S. Navy Band's Country Current at the Carroll Arts Center on Tuesday as they perform as part of Carroll's Celebrating America festival.

Top Pick

Country Current

The U.S. Navy Band's country and bluegrass outfit, Country Current, will perform at the Carroll Arts Center on Tuesday. The seven-member ensemble performs a mixture of classic bluegrass and modern country hits, with each member picking up different instruments, including the banjo, acoustic guitar, mandolin, fiddle, upright bass, dobro and more.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.carrollartscenter.org or call 410-848-7272.

Around the County

Virginia Sperry studio tour

Experience the work of sculptor Virginia Sperry at her annual open studio and tour of her sculpture gardens. Sperry's work includes life-sized steel giraffes, kangaroos, bears and more. Sperry will be on hand to answer questions about her work and methods.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21

Where: Virginia Sperry Studio, 415 Heath Drive, Eldersburg

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.virginiasperry.com

Looking Ahead

Motown and More: The Legacy Lives

The Motown and More revue returns to the Carroll Arts Center next week. The show brings out 11 musicians to perform some of the biggest hits of Motown history, including pieces by Smokey & The Miracles, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, The Supremes and more. Audiences are invited to get up and dance in the aisles to these funky hits.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

For more information: Call 410-848-7272 or visit www.carrollartscenter.org.