Carroll singers perform music of Elton John and Paul McCartney

Enjoy the music of two legendary composers this weekend as the Carroll Singers bring to life the works of Elton John and Paul McCartney with their spring concert. If you're looking for art this weekend, why not head up to Galloping Goose vineyards in Hampstead to buy some work from local creators from the Carroll County Artists Guild.

Top Pick

'Two Sirs with Love'

The Carroll Singers will host a concert featuring music by Elton John and Paul McCartney this weekend at Westminster High School. The concert, "Two Sirs with Love," will feature selections from John's Broadway productions as well as pop hits, including pieces from "The Lion King," "Billy Elliot" and "Aida." The second half of the concert will feature the singers performing songs written by Paul McCartney, including pieces done with the Beatles as well as his solo compositions.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Where: Westminster High School Auditorium, 1225 Old Washington Road, Westminster

Cost: $12 in advance. $15 at the door. Students are $7 in advance and $9 at the door.

For more information: Tickets are available at the Carroll County Arts Council, Coffey Music and Menchey Music.

Around the County

Art in the Vineyards

The Carroll County Artists Guild will exhibit their works at Galloping Goose Vineyards on Saturday. Several artists will paint on site, while others offer up pieces for sale. The free event will also include wine tastings from the vineyard.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Galloping Goose Vineyards, 4326 Maple Grove Road, Hampstead

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 410-374-6596

Looking Ahead

Country Current

The United States Navy Band Country Current is an ensemble that performs a blend of modern country and old-time bluegrass. Musicians hail from across the country and have performed throughout the East Coast.

The seven-member ensemble performs using the banjo, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, mandolin, fiddle, electric bass, upright bass, dobro, pedal steel guitar and drum set.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.carrollartscenter.org or call 410-848-7272.