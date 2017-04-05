Carroll Night Out: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser returns

Get out your high heels and help out a worthy cause this weekend at Rape Crisis Intervention Service's annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser. After strutting your stuff, why not heat up your Saturday afternoon with Mount Airy's Main Street Heat Chili Cook-Off?

Top Pick

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Raise money for Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County in Westminster with their ninth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser. Participants can register on site at 10 a.m. at Dutterer Family Park. Participants are asked to fund raise a minimum of $50 to participate. Money raised will go to support free and confidential services to victims of sexual violence.

When: Walk begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Dutterer Family Park, Monroe St. and Pennsylvania Ave., Westminster

Cost: $10 to walk and $20 to walk and receive an event shirt

For more information: Visit www.walkamilecc.org.

Around the County

Main Street Heat Chili Cook-Off

Downtown Mount Airy is hosting an International Chili Society-sanctioned event where local chefs will compete to see who can create the tastiest chili. The event is free and open to the public, and there will be chili tasting, live music, a beer tent, local vendors and a cornhole tournament.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Downtown Mount Airy

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.mountairymainstreet.org

Looking Ahead

'The Race to Freedom'

McDaniel College will host a world premiere of an original ensemble-devised play created by McDaniel students with the aid of director Gene Fouche. Tickets are free and open to the public.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 through Saturday, April 15

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 410-857-2448.