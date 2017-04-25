Carroll Night Out: Buckwild Truck and Tractor Classic returns

Get buck wild this weekend at the truck and tractor classic at the Carroll County Agriculture Center this weekend. If a tractor pull seems a little too noisy for a weekend outing, why not instead take in a concert by the Children's Chorus of Carroll County at McDaniel College on Sunday?

Top Pick

Buckwild Truck and Tractor Classic

Enjoy the annual farm stock and Interstate tractor pull at the Carroll County Agriculture Center and Shipley Arena. The event will feature a variety of truck and tractor pulls of different stocks and classes, as well as truck drag racing, dyno and dirt draft.

When: Gates open 4 p.m. Friday, April 28 and 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29.

Where: Carroll County Agriculture Center and Shipley Arena, 706 Agriculture Center Drive, Westminster

Cost: $12 a day or $20 for a two-day pass.

For more information: Visit www.carrollcountyagcenter.com/carroll-county-truck-and-tractor-pull.asp

Around the County

Children's Chorus of Carroll County

Enjoy some world music as the Children's Chorus of Carroll County performs its annual spring concert at Baker Memorial Chapel at the McDaniel College campus. The concert will be directed by Jenna Lebherz Daly and feature performances by each of the Children's Chorus singing groups.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30

Where: Baker Memorial Chapel, McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster

Cost: Free

Fore more information: Visit www.ccccnotes.com

Looking Ahead

Art & Wine Festival

The Sykesville Main Street Association will host their annual Art and Wine Festival in downtown Sykesville on Sunday, May 7. The event features more than 20 local wineries, food trucks, live music and local artists selling their work. Guests can include unlimited wine samples for $25 which include a collectible wine glass.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7

Where: Downtown Sykesville

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.sykesvillemainstreet.com/event/7th-annual-art-wine-festival/