Carroll Night Out: Carroll Community College introduces new art exhibit

Meet area artists Thursday, before taking off on a 13-mile run on Saturday this week in Carroll events. First, Carroll Community College opens its gallery doors with their new "Familiar Sights" exhibit, combining the work of two creators into a singular vision. Then, River Valley Ranch hosts its annual half-marathon for those dedicated to the art and sport of long-distance running.

Top Pick

'Familiar Sights' opening reception

Carroll Community College is hosting this exhibit of artwork from creators Bobby Coleman and Thomas Dahlberg in both the Gallery in the Scott Center and the Babylon Great Hall. The exhibit brings the work of these previously unacquainted artists together to create a new conversation and contrasts in their work. The exhibit will remain on view through Friday, May 19.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.carrollcc.edu/Arts-and-Events

Around the County

River Valley Run

Help raise money for children to go to summer camp with the annual River Valley Run half-marathon. The event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and will lead participants on a journey through the woods surrounding the ranch. Money raised at the event will go to support scholarships for children looking to attend summer camp.

When: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: River Valley Ranch, 4443 Grave Run Road, Manchester

Cost: Tickets range from $75 to $110

For more information: Call 443-712-1010 or visit www.rivervalleyranch.com

Looking Ahead

Now That's Entertainment

American School of Inspiration is hosting its third annual showcase with Now, That's Entertainment on Saturday evening. The event will feature tap, ballet, dance, Broadway numbers and acting numbers as performed by the students at the school, located in Damascus. The production is directed by choreographer Aly Cardinalli.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: $15

For more information: Visit www.american schoolofinspiration.com