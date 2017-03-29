Carroll Night Out: Westminster Wine Stroll returns for another year

Prepare your drinking glasses because the Westminster Wine Stroll is back for another year of drinks and revelry in the downtown area. If the Wine Stroll isn't your scene, or if you want to pregame with some blues before your booze, why not take in the Phil Wiggins and Eleanor Ellis concert at the Carroll Arts Center.

Top Pick

Westminster Wine Stroll

The Westminster Wine Stroll returns this weekend for its third annual event. Held Sunday in downtown Westminster, the event features wines from nine local wineries, as well as wine-related supplies from organizations like Bedazzled Glassware, Scentsy, and Wine Shop at Home. Activities include a Wine Tasting Experience at the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library at 3 p.m. as well as live music at the Library and Locust Lane stages as well as at Buckingham Auto.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 2

Where: Downtown Westminster

Cost: $10 per person. Includes a glass.

For more information: Visit www.WestminsterMD.gov/WineStroll

Around the County

Phil Wiggins & Eleanor Ellis

Blues harmonica player Phil Wiggins will join singer and guitarist Eleanor Ellis at the Carroll Arts Center. The concert is the latest in the Common Ground on the Hill Westminster concert series. Together the two are some of the largest figures in East Coast blues.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: $25 adults, $22 seniors older than 65 and children younger than 19.

For more information: Visit https://common-ground.ticketleap.com

Looking Ahead

Jenn Bostic and Kyshona Armstrong concert

Baldwin's Station is hosting a concert by singer/songwriters Jenn Bostic and Kyshona Armstrong on Wednesday night. During the week, the two musicians will visit Century High School to talk to music students about the industry and the skills of songwriting. Wednesday, they'll show off their skills with the special concert.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5

Where: Baldwin's Station, 7618 Main St., Sykesville

Cost: Adults $15, students $8

For more information: Visit www.baldwinsstation.com/

