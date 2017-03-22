The Shepherd's Staff hosts inaugural Empty Bowls fundraiser

Those looking for entertainment in Carroll have a variety of options, as local organizations host fundraisers, stand-up and concerts over the next two weeks. The Shepherd's Staff in Westminster is introducing a new fundraiser to remember those who don't have much to eat with their Empty Bowls dinner, while McDaniel College hosts comedian Ernie G, who will discuss Latino issues with a comedic slant. Next week, Common Ground hosts two of the area's most prominent blues artists for their latest Westminster concert.

Top Pick

Empty Bowls of Carroll County

The Shepherd's Staff is hosting their inaugural Empty Bowls of Carroll County celebration from noon to 2 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ. The event will feature a simple meal of soup, bread and water, while guests can take home a handcrafted bowl in honor of those whose bowls remain empty. Money raised at the event will go to support the mission of The Shepherd's Staff. There will also be a silent auction and children's craft corner.

When: Noon, Sunday, March 26

Where: St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 17 Bond St., Westminster

Cost: $10. Children 5 and younger are free

For more information: Call 410-857-5944

Around the County

Ernie G performance

McDaniel College is hosting a performance by empowerment comedian and speaker Ernie G. Ernie G, who describes his set as Latino Edutainment, has made appearances on Comedy Central's "Make Me Laugh," BET's "Comic View" and Ed McMahon's "Next Big Star." The event is sponsored by McDaniel's Student Diversity and Inclusion Office and the League of United Latin American Citizens student organization.

When: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28

Where: Decker Center Forum, McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 410-857-2794

Looking Ahead

Acoustic Blues with Phil Wiggins and Eleanor Ellis

Harmonica player Phil Wiggins will join singer and guitarist Eleanor Ellis for an evening of acoustic blues presented by Common Ground on the Hill's annual Westminster concert series. A centerpiece of the D.C. blues world for more than 40 years, Wiggins and Ellis are known for their traditional roots and skillful playing.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: $25 general admission; $22 seniors older than 65 or children 18 and younger.

For more information: Visit common-ground.ticketleap.com