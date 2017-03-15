Carroll Night Out: Carroll concerts offer up diverse options

This week Carroll music lovers can choose between two very different styles of music -- or spend the dough to see both. Saturday, the Kruger Brothers bring their hard-stomping style of bluegrass to McDaniel College, while Saturday the Carroll Concert Band returns with their annual Sousa-Style concert.

Top Pick

The Kruger Brothers

Common Ground on the Hill continues its annual Westminster concert series with a performance by the Kruger Brothers, who combine bluegrass, jazz and classical styles and techniques. The brothers Jens and Uwe Kruger have been performing professionally since 1979, finally breaking through the American market in 1997. Last year, Jens was nominated for the International Bluegrass Music Association Banjo Player of the Year award.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: WMC Alumni Hall, McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster

Cost: $25 or $22 for seniors and students with ID.

For more information: Call 410-857-2771 or email commonground@commongroundonthehill.org

Around the County

Sousa Style Concert

The Carroll Concert Band will host its annual Sousa Style Concert this weekend at Winters Mill High School. The concert will feature soloists Mark Runkles, Ken Hasenei and Lucas Spiros. Those who appreciate a great Sousa-style march will not want to miss this annual celebration. Tickets are available at the Carroll Arts Center, Coffey Music, Menchey Music and at the show. Money raised from the event supports the Musical Instrument Bank program of the Carroll County Arts Council and the partial summer music camp scholarship of the Carroll Concert Band.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, 19

Where: Winters Mill High School, 560 Gorsuch Road, Westminster

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for students

For more information: Visit www.carrollartscenter.org

Looking Ahead

Christina Baker Kline author talk

Author Christina Baker Kline is returning to the Carroll County Public Library with a speaking engagement about her new book "A Piece of the World." Best known for her book, "Orphan Train," Kline's new book examines and imagines the life of the subject of Andrew Wyeth's famous painting "Chrstina's World." "Orphan Train" spent five weeks at number one on the New York Times' Bestseller list. Attendees to this event will also receive a copy of Kline's newest book.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: $20

For more information: Visit library.carr.org/programs/calendar.asp