Sykesville's Ice Fest brings chill to weekend events

Feel the chill of winter in Sykesville this Saturday as Ice Fest returns with sculptures and skating for a second year. If you're preparing for Valentine's Day, why not learn some lessons of love as told by teenagers at Westminster High School's love-themed One-Act Festival. Finally, pet lovers should be sure to get their tickets this week for the American School of Inspiration's annual benefit concert, supporting the Animal Welfare League.

Top Pick

Sykesville Ice Fest

Celebrate winter with Sykesville's second annual Ice Fest, running 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday night. The event will feature ice sculptures, a skating rink, obstacle course and visits from a penguin from the Baltimore Zoo.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Main Street, Sykesville

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.sykesvillemainstreet.com.

Around the County One-Act Play Festival

Westminster High School is hosting its annual student-directed festival "Odds & Evens 2017" from Thursday through Saturday. The event features four one-act plays created by students that deal with issues of love.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2; Friday, Feb. 3; Saturday, Feb. 4.

Where: Westminster High School, 1225 Washington Road, Westminster

Cost: $7

For more information: Email mapurdy@carrollk12.org.

Looking Ahead

'Oh for the Love of Pets'

The American School of Inspiration is hosting a benefit for the Animal Welfare League at the Carroll Arts Center Saturday, Feb. 11. The event will feature performances by artistic groups including the Visionary Dance Company, Empower Theater Group as well as solo performers, Christina Von Norman, Allie Benedik, Linda Michele, Imani Nokuri and Tibby Cosham. The event will feature activities from 2 to 6 p.m. with the show starting at 3 p.m.

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

For more information: Visit www.asinspiration.com.