Carroll Night Out: Celebrate Saint Vincent Festival with Westminster winery

Say goodbye to a relatively snow-free January with a trio of events designed to keep you happy and warm in the winter months. Old Westminster Winery is bringing the French celebration of the Saint Vincent Festival to Carroll County, while guests will raise money for the troops in Taneytown. Finally take in a bit of high culture at McDaniel's annual Monday Night Music series.

Top Pick

Saint Vincent Festival

Old Westminster Winery is hosting a local spin on the tradition of celebrating Saint Vincent, the patron saint of winegrowers in Burgundy, France. The winery will be joining their French brothers and sisters with this celebration including live music, brick oven pizza, and cellar tours and barrel sampling by winemaker Lisa Hinton.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Old Westminster Winery, 1550 Old Westminster Road, Westminster

Cost: $10 for members; $20 for non-members. Price includes admission, barrel sampling and tasting flight.

For more information: Visit www.oldwestminster.orderport.net

Around the County

Paint for the Troops

Celebrate our overseas soldiers while taking home an original piece of art Saturday at VFW Post 6918 as they host a Paint For Our Troops celebration. Artist Vivian Davis will guide aspiring artists in the creation of an acrylic "Lady Bugs" painting that each participant gets to take home at the end of the evening. Money raised from ticket sales will go to support care packages that will be sent to soldiers serving overseas.

When: 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where; Monocacy Valley Memorial VFW Post 6918, 5801 Conover Road, Taneytown

Cost: $40

For more information: Call 410-756-6866

A Schubert Evening

McDaniel College kicks off their Monday Night Music series with "A Schubert Evening" of pieces from famed composer Franz Schubert. The concert will feature performers Kyle Engler, David Kreider and Maxim Kozlov, playing a variety of pieces from the classical composer.

When: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30

Where: McDaniel Lounge, 2 College Hill, Westminster

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 410-857-2599