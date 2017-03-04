Carroll Live on Stage closing its doors to the public

Carroll Live on Stage has been a county institution for more than three decades. Now, after 31 years and about 100 concerts, the organization is closing its doors after a final show at Westminster High School, March 18.

According to Paul Hastman, president of the group, the decision to dissolve Carroll Live on Stage has been considered for about the past two years. He said declining attendance and funds, coupled with a lack of volunteers for board positions, have led to future seasons becoming untenable for the organizers who remain.

Saturday, March 18, when Jim Witter takes the stage, it will be the last show for the organization, which was founded in 1986 as an outfit to introduce musical entertainment to the county. According to the group's history, its initial season saw more than 1,300 people subscribe to the four-show 1986-1987 lineup.

In recent years, Hastman said, subscriber counts and attendance have dropped. The group's last concert, featuring country musician Victoria Banks, saw 366 attendees, a decent turnout for the recent era, according to Hastman.

Though financial difficulties factored into the decision to close, a larger factor, Hastman said, was the decline in volunteers to serve on the board and fulfill other roles. The charter for the group states that the board cannot consist of more than 22 members and no fewer than 12. Hastman said with recent deaths and retirement, they were looking at dropping below the number of people that putting on shows of this scale requires. He said it's difficult to put together shows with the 17 board members they currently have. Trying to do it with any less would be impossible, he said.

"The money isn't the key driving force," Hastman said. "It was the loss of valued, experienced, knowledgeable, dedicated board members who dedicate their private time and effort and energy to serve the community."

Hastman said he's seen this trend in community organizations nationwide; as organizers age, their roles are not being filled with younger volunteers.

For the past 10 years, Linda Humbert has served as the recording secretary for the group and together with her husband was in charge of hospitality, arranging hot meals for the entertainers before the concert. She said they've been anticipating the closure for the past couple of years.

"We have trouble getting new people and younger people involved. It's just the changing times, I guess," Humbert said. "I'm excited to have another show and disappointed someone else isn't going to be able to carry on that kind of entertainment."

Throughout its history, the group has featured performers such as The Dukes of Dixieland, the Chinese Golden Dragon Acrobats, Hal Linden, The Diamonds, John Davidson and The Fabulous Hubcaps.

Sandy Oxx, director of the Carroll County Arts Council which provided Carroll Live on Stage with grants throughout its history, said she was sad to hear the organization was coming to an end.

"They have brought quality entertainment to Carroll for decades, and I credit their organization for inspiring interest in the arts, eventually benefiting us," Oxx said. "I'm hoping that the hole left by their departure will inspire other residents in our community to pick up the torch."

Following the dissolution of the group, Hastman said its remaining assets will be distributed to a nonprofit with a similar purpose to Carroll Live on Stage. Though he said he was sad about the closing, he is also looking forward to the final show with Witter, who will be performing the music of Barry Manilow.

"We're going to go about our business and not dwell on the negative," Hastman said. "I'm going to continue to do everything I can to make the Live on Stage experience a positive one all the way to the end."

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel

If You Go

What: Jim Witter concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Westminster High School Auditorium, 1225 Washington Road, Westminster

Cost: $25

For more information: Visit www.carrollliveonstage.org