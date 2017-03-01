Maryland Insurance Administration to host three Carroll meetings

Trained staff from the Maryland Insurance Administration will be in Westminster on Thursday, March 2, to answer questions about all kinds of insurance, from health to life.

Representatives from the administration, which is Maryland's regulatory agency for insurances, will be on hand 3 to 7:30 p.m. at the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library, 50 E. Main St., Westminster.

"The Maryland Insurance Administration's primary responsibility is to protect Maryland consumers," Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer Jr. said in a prepared statement. "In order to achieve this goal, we need to meet our consumers where they live, work and play."

Maryland Insurance Administration staff will hold two further meetings in Carroll during the month of March.

There will be a 3 to 7:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday, March 15, at the Mount Airy branch of the Carroll County Public Library, 705 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy.

The third meeting will be held 3 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Eldersburg branch of the Carroll County Public Library, 6400 W. Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg.

For more information, go to www.maryland.insurance.gov.

