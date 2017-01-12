Carroll commissioners check financial health with eye to future

At its regular meeting on Thursday, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners was given presentations by county staff, the first providing a sneak peek at the Community Investment Plan for fiscal years 2018 through 2023 and the latter on the current financial health of the county.

In FY16, which ended June 30, Carroll County government had $370 million in general fund revenues and $367 million in expenditures, according to County Comptroller Robert Burk's presentation to the commissioners. At the end of FY16, the general fund contained a budget surplus of $10.8 million, or 2.9 percent of FY16 revenue, according to Burk's presentation, the equivalent of a household earning $50,000 holding $1,000 in cash after paying all its bills. The county is currently in FY17.

"Our financial position, our financial condition, is strong," Burk said in an interview after the meeting. "We are a high-rated credit, strong financial organization and that's because of our budget processes that make sure we only commit to spend what we have available to spend."

The county's total bonded debt obligations, debt from bonds issued to pay for capital projects such as road maintenance, have also been decreasing from a recent high of almost $340 million in FY10 to $292 million in FY16, according to Burk. While decreasing debt and debt payments are generally good, Burk warned that there could be a downside.

"That significant decline in debt service will represent an opportunity to either free up some money to something else, or to put additional money into the capital program," he told the commissioners. "The risk that I see would be to simply write down the debt service as saying, 'Oh, well that's declining, so we can budget less for that over time."

In other words, freeing up money from servicing debt for other uses is a good thing, but only if there are no other major projects in the near future that might need debt financing.

"If you start a new program or you fund something that you weren't funding before, and then you later say, 'Oh no, we have to improve a lot of schools and do some maintenance projects,' you wouldn't then be able to come up with new dollars," Burk said. He suggested that the commissioner's maintain payments on the county's debt at about 10 percent of revenue even as the amount of debt is reduced.

The audited financial reports for Carroll County, which are the basis of the presentation Burk gave the commissioners, are available online at ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/comp/16-cafr.

While Burk provided a snapshot of the county's finances in the recent past and present, County Budget Director Ted Zaleski provided a preliminary look at the future.

"We were there for two things today, one was to share this first iteration of the capital plan with the commissioners," Zaleski said.

The Community Investment Plan he presented provides a blueprint for funding and maintaining infrastructure such as roads, school HVAC systems and stormwater ponds, as well as ongoing capital projects, such as the expansions at Deer and Krimgold parks.

"The other thing we were here for today was because we are a commissioner form of government, we have to get authority from the General Assembly to issue bonds, and part of that is telling them how much we want," Zaleski said. The plan he presented Thursday is preliminary, as the budget office will not make official recommendations to the Board of Commissioners until March, according to Zaleski, and the budget process itself will last into May.

But the General Assembly session where the county must receive authorization to issue bonds ends in April, so the county needed to specify an amount of money in bonds that could cover capital projects under the FY17 budget. "That gives us the authority, it enables us to do it, but it doesn't require us to issue the bonds or to spend any money," Zaleski said.

Zaleski recommended an authorization request for $18.5 million in bonds, but the commissioners voted 4-0 — in the absence of Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, who was not present — to request $25 million.

The reason for that increase, according to Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, is that as Burk suggested, there are a lot of capital projects that need to be done and a cost to putting them off.

"We have a huge infrastructure, when you look at how many miles of roads we have, how many buildings we have," Howard said. "We don't want to get too far behind, probably just because of the increased cost of maintaining things."

One of the reasons the county's debt has been decreasing, Howard said, is because many infrastructure projects had to be put off in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. While that was necessary and useful for a time, he worries that deferring maintenance on roads and schools, and other projects too long will only result in much more expensive repairs sometime down the line.

"It's time to starting thinking about it in a different way and today was an important step," Howard said. "Over the next couple of years it has got to be a goal to find what it's going to take to maintain our basic infrastructure at an appropriate level."

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health