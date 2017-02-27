Carroll Community College reduces planned tuition increase

Despite approving a budget last month that included a $6 per credit hour, or 4.5 percent, tuition increase, Carroll Community College voted this month to reduce the recommended tuition increase to 1.5 percent.

The Board of Trustees of Carroll Community College voted at its meeting on Feb. 15 to reduce the tuition increase for the 2018 fiscal year to be in line with the governor's vision for accessible, affordable college tuition, according to a news release from the college. The board voted to lower the projected tuition rate increase from $6 to $2 per credit, meaning instead of $138 per credit tuition will be $134 per credit. That represents a 3 percent reduction in the projected increase.

The college revised its tuition recommendation to honor Gov. Larry Hogan's request to keep tuition increases at 2 percent or less, according to the release. As incentive, Hogan provided a one-time grant of $4 million to Maryland's 16 community colleges in his Maryland budget submission for FY 2018.

Executive Vice President of Administration Alan Schuman said Carroll is participating n this recommendation for two reasons — to support the governor's initiative and to keep Carroll Community College more affordable.

Community colleges will each be allocated grant funds based on full-time equivalent enrollment, and Carroll's allocation will be approximately $122,000, according to the release.

The original increase of 4.5 percent was intended to cover increasing operational costs and to help fund new program development, according to the release. And though the $122,000 in grant funds will cover a portion of the needed revenue increase, college officials now project an overall revenue loss of approximately $360,000.

Schuman said Carroll Community College intends to absorb that loss, and won't ask for additional funds from the county — other than the extra they're already hoping for — to try to make up for it.

Carroll Community College's FY 2018 budget includes a 3 percent increase in direct county funding reflective of the county's FY 2016-2021 Operating Plan. But while Carroll Community is asking for the already planned 3 percent increase from the county, it is also asking for an additional $604,000 to provide a 3 percent salary adjustment.

The shortfall will have to be made up through a combination of budget cuts, and other revenue such as money saved this year that could be re-purposed for the following year, Schuman said.

"The college will have to figure out ways to re-balance the budget," he added.

