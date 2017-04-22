Carroll Community College girls team wins first in regional math tournament

Zurawik: Oprah soars in HBO's 'Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks'

Emily Chappell
Contact ReporterCarroll County Times

Carroll Community College's girls team won first place this year at the Student Mathematics Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament.

The ninth annual event was held at Carroll Community College's Great Hall for the first time on Saturday.

The winning team included Megan Bittner, of Finksburg; Katy Leatherwood, of Eldersburg; and Hannah Neuenhoff, of Sykesville.

Each team that competed Saturday had 10 minutes to solve a mathematical problem and received points for speed and accuracy. Each team was to solve 10 precalculus-level problems during the event — five problems without a calculator and five problems with an TI-84 calculator.

