Powerful new opioid has Carroll enforcement worried

State health officials are warning of the presence of a powerful opioid on the black market that has been implicated in the overdose deaths of one person in Frederick County and two in Anne Arundel County.

Carfentanil is an opioid drug 10,000 times more potent than morphine, according to the National Library of Medicine, and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid in its own right that is responsible for an increasing number of overdose deaths in Maryland in recent years.

Fentanyl, cheap to produce or acquire, has been mixed into heroin by street dealers, but its extreme potency — just 3 milligrams can be lethal — has led to overdoses as users unknowingly take what can be many times their typical dose. The Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene recorded 58 such deaths in 2013, 186 in 2014 and 340 in 2015.

Officials fear that carfentanil, active in humans in the 1 microgram — 1 millionth of a gram — range, may be getting mixed into heroin in the same fashion as fentanyl has been. Considered too powerful for use in humans, carfentanil has traditionally been used only for the sedation of large animals such as moose, elephants and polar bears.

There has been no carfentanil use reported in Carroll County, but there have been at least four fatalities related to fentanyl in 2017, according Carroll County Sheriff's Office statistics, which has Sheriff Jim DeWees worried on two fronts.

"When it comes to victims of it; if someone is using it, it's not a matter of if, but when it kills you," he said. "The other things is: What if our deputies come into contact with it?"

Because of the increasing prevalence of fentanyl in the illegal drug trade, DeWees said his office had already been researching various masks, gloves and other protective gear they can use when conducting searches or responding to an overdose scene. The presence of carfentanil, even should it remain rare, has provided a new urgency to that research.

"We want to rush to an overdose scene and try to administer [opioid antidote] naloxone," DeWees said. "Now I have to tell these deputies going to these scenes, 'You have to be very careful of the substances that could be around the overdosed individual, so we are not rushing to try to save you.' "

Carfentanil has been implicated in overdoses in other regions of the country and, in September, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning, noting that the drug could be absorbed or inhaled if the powder is flung into the air. The DEA believes the drug has been smuggled into the country from Mexico or China, which recently banned the export of carfentanil.

It is not likely that carfentanil has been diverted from local veterinary practices, according to Charles Brown, executive director of the Humane Society of Carroll County. It's simply too specialized to be needed here.

"It is definitely a drug that would not be used in our setting," he said. "It is used for tagging elk out West, but it really doesn't have any applications for animal control in this setting. I would be very surprised if any veterinarians would have it either."

From a local public health perspective, there had already been concern that fentanyl could be leading to an increase in the number of overdose deaths in the region, according to Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer. That carfentanil could now find its way into the mix doesn't really change the messaging that street drugs are far more dangerous and unpredictable than they may have been in the past and should not be used.

"All these drugs are deadly to begin with," Singer said. "If people had an addiction five to 10 years ago, they were the getting a fairly consistent street product, and they knew what they were putting in their body. Theoretically, I think the increases in the number of overdoses can at least somewhat be attributed to the uncertainty of what's in the drugs."

One thing that is important to keep in mind when considering the possibility of a fentanyl or carfentanil overdose, Singer said, is the importance of calling 911 for someone who has overdosed, even if they have been revived with the opioid antidote naloxone. With a sufficiently high dose of opioids, there is a chance they could slide back into an overdose without medical attention.

"Naloxone knocks the opioids off the receptors in the brain and it takes the place of them. That's how it brings the person out of the overdose," Singer said. "But it doesn't get rid of the drug in the person's body, so the naloxone wears off faster sometimes than the opioids they have taken."

