Carroll Biz Challenge finalist seeks to fill community need

McDaniel student Justin Arter was walking in a parking lot when he ran into professor Lisa Breslin.

She had just come out of a meeting with disability community groups Doors and the Arc of Carroll County, and she had an idea to pitch to Arter. Breslin told him there was a need in the disability community for transportation, especially to and from social events.

Arter, of Waldorf, along with fellow McDaniel student Louis Schaab, of Laurel, took the idea and turned it into a business proposal. Arter and Schaab created Ride With Pride, a business that aims to help answer the transportation need. It was the most recent winner of the McDaniel Innovation Challenge and is a finalist in the county's annual Carroll Biz Challenge.

"It helps show that we're not just two kids in college with an idea. It shows we're two kids in college with an idea that might happen," Arter said.

Ride With Pride is one of five finalists in this year's Carroll Biz Challenge that will compete in the Live Finale on Thursday, Aug. 10. The annual Carroll Biz Challenge, sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, showcases Carroll entrepreneurs during a show similar to "Shark Tank" for local start-ups at the Carroll Arts Center, according to Chamber President Mike McMullin. The winner will receive a $7,500 grand prize to apply to their business costs.

Arter is a rising sophomore at McDaniel, while Schaab will be a senior in the fall, Arter said, adding that being in school won't hinder the business from growing. If the business gets up and running while he's still in school, Arter said Schaab will be the primary business owner while Arter finishes school.

And just as Breslin ran into Arter and presented the idea, Arter ran into Schaab.

"I just stopped him in the dining hall and said, 'Hey, I need help with this project, will you help me?'" Arter recalled.

Both Arter and Schaab are passionate about the idea, Arter said, and they've been working with Doors and the Arc to help fit the needs in the community.

Don Rowe, executive director of the Arc, said that transportation is a tremendous need for the community the Arc serves. Arter and Schaab brought the idea to Rowe to see if he'd be interested, Rowe said.

"And I was like, 'Oh my God, what a great idea,' " Rowe said.

Ride With Pride will hopefully be able to provide another form of transportation that's more customized, Rowe said.

Although there is transportation available that meets the needs of people with disabilities, Rowe said it gets spotty when it comes to getting people to and from social activities during evenings and the weekend.

"There are limits there. It's a tremendous challenge getting people there — and that's when social activities happen, on weekends and evenings," he said.

Beyond supporting Ride With Pride, Rowe said the Arc would be happy to help train drivers whom the new business would use to drive the adapted vehicles.

Arter said the short-term goal is to start out with one vehicle with a long-term goal of using vehicles that aren't the traditional ones associated with transporting people with wheelchairs or other disabilities.

"So we want to make a difference for those people," Arter said.

Each vehicle costs around $30,000, he said, and Arter and Schaab plan to use federal grants and donations to get the company up and running. Breslin said Schaab's family helped the two students achieve nonprofit status.

As for drivers, Arter said that the plan is to have paid drivers, but while the business is in its infancy, it'll use volunteers.

Winning the McDaniel Innovation Challenge has helped spread the word about the business, Arter said. After the challenge, people started coming to Arter and Schaab to offer help instead of Arter and Schaab having to search out people, Arter said.

He said he being in the Biz Challenge will help bring more publicity, and winning it would really help get the nonprofit up and running.

"That would truly help put us up to the next level," he said.

When not running Ride With Pride with Schaab, Arter is double majoring in communications, and a combined major of business and economics. Schaab is studying business administration.

It can be hard to balance school and the nonprofit, but Arter said he and Schaab try to share the work and seek help from the community. Down the road they also plan to bring in a third person, he said.

Breslin said that the project meeting a community need is what sets it apart from the other Biz Challenge finalists. They are also getting a lot of support from the community, she said.

"Ride With Pride was born from two guys who said, 'Let's get together and meet a community need,' not two guys that said, 'Let's get together to make money,'" Breslin said.

