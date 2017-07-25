Aerial entrepreneurs hope to rise above Carroll Biz Challenge competition

With little more than an iPad mini and a joystick, Derek Graves guided a small aircraft 150 feet into the air over Leister Park in Hampstead.
The aircraft, an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) — the likes of which are often colloquially referred to as drones, though that term can refer to many kinds of equipment — began a methodical flight path over the park, taking a photo every 10 feet with its camera.
In six minutes, it had surveyed nearly 4 acres.
Graves; his wife, Rachel; and their neighbor, Joshua Franciscus, started UpAbove Media, an aerial photo and video company based in Hampstead, about a year ago.
UpAbove Media is one of five finalists in this year's Carroll Biz Challenge that will compete in the Live Finale on Thursday, Aug. 10.
The annual Carroll Biz Challenge, sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, showcases Carroll entrepreneurs during a show similar to "Shark Tank" for local start-ups at the Carroll Arts Center, according to Chamber President Mike McMullin. The winner will receive a $7,500 grand prize to apply to their business costs.
Part of the trio's strategy for their Biz Challenge entry was convincing the judges how well they work together as a team. Derek Graves is an engineer and pilot, Rachel Graves is an accountant, and Franciscus brought his networking and start-up experience.
"It's kind of all we talk about, every time we see each other outside," Franciscus said. "We have kind of a cool setup; we can say hey and yell out the window."
"We're definitely a garage company," Derek Graves agreed.
Their service has a variety of applications, both commercial and industrial, from shooting aerial coverage of a sporting event to surveying for a construction site.
"Your Venture. Our Perspective," is their tagline.
Franciscus said of the business's origins, "The more we looked around, the quicker we saw that there was a real need for it."
A capability that sets them apart from many others in the field is 3-D surveying. Using the data collected by a UAS in its flight, a cloud-based program that the company subscribes to can render an accurate 3-D model of a site.
Franciscus said this technology is a time and money saver for a project manager on a construction site. One operator with a UAS can accurately map in hours what would have taken a team of four or five people several days.
The three entrepreneurs made it clear that working with UAS in a commercial capacity is not the same as what a hobby UAS pilot does.
"It takes some investment with things like equipment, licensing, insurance," Derek Graves said. For example, the UAS used for 3-D surveying costs about $12,000, he said.
He also had to test and become licensed by the FAA in order to pilot a UAS commercially. He took the test only four days after it became available last August.
If they win the Biz Challenge, the entrepreneurs will put the funds toward their equipment and technology costs.
"We're firmly attached to the leading edge of this technology," Franciscus said. "We are trying to stay right there with technologies as they become available."
They hope the publicity from the Biz Challenge will help them build new business contacts. "I don't think that people realize the technology that we have exists," Derek Graves said.
"We're past our proof of concept and actually bidding jobs," Franciscus said. "So it's real."
As they expand, the aerial media company hopes to keep its principles firmly grounded.
"That's goal No. 1," Franciscus said. "Grow at a steady pace not just a service but the best possible service that we can provide and get that name out there."
More information about the company is available on its website, www.upabovephoto.com.
