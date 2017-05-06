Dominick, Yingling receive most campaign contributions ahead of Westminster election

Two newcomers in the Westminster election have received the most campaign contributions from donors.

Mayoral candidate Joe Dominick received $2,617.30 between 2016 and 2017, while Westminster Common Council candidate Ben Yingling received $4,200 in contributions.

Council candidate Ann Thomas Gilbert received $500. Incumbent council candidate Tony Chiavacci received no campaign contributions, while incumbent mayoral candidate Kevin Utz signed an affidavit saying he didn't receive or spend more than $50.

The majority of Yingling's contributions came from companies, including Crawford Yingling Inc., where Yingling works; Bethune Company, which owns Freedom Broadband; and Westminster Security Company.

Yingling said he knows many local companies from his work on the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. Many of the companies are either local or have ties to Westminster, meaning they have a stake in the outcome of the election, he said.

And while some of the companies, including Quantum Internet and Bethune Company, are internet providers, Yingling said the contributions do not mean he will help them become part of Westminster's fiber network.

Yingling said his campaign is built on integrity and disclosure.

"Well, I think, in general, transparency is good," he said.

Yingling's purchases included signs and other promotional items, he said.

One of the donations Yingling received was in-kind work from staffers at Gauge Media Inc., a company where Dominick is a partner.

Yingling said he already knew associates at Gauge Media who helped him with social media. Dominick said he offered to help Yingling run prior to deciding to run for mayor. The two are not running together on a ticket, but some of their campaign platforms align with each other.

While the majority of Dominick's donations come from outside of Westminster, he said they are either personal connections or people with ties to Westminster. There were donations from his mother as well as his aunt, he said.

One of his donations also came from his college roommate who was raised in Westminster, he said. Another comes from the man who owns the building where his company rents office space, he said, adding that the man reached out to him because his interests aligned with Dominick's campaign platforms.

The majority of the in-kind money from Dominick's company, approximately $970, went to Facebook and social media ads. His signs came from the local Fraternal Order of Police, which endorsed him and Yingling, Dominick said.

Dominick also purchased 30 30-second radio spots on WTTR that will run leading up to Tuesday's election, he said.

Both Dominick and Yingling received $1,000 from the owners and manager of Quantum Internet. Dominick was a former employee, he said.

Kevin Brown, owner of Quantum Internet, said he's known both candidates for many years and said they would be good for Westminster. Brown said his company tries to stay out of politics, but he donated to the candidates because they're good people.

Brown said he did not know if Yingling or Dominick winning the election would help them if they wanted to become a part of the fiber network. Dominick has years of experience in sales with internet providers and will be an asset for Westminster.

Gilbert said she received $500 from a donor who reached out to her to say he wanted to donate. She did not know him prior to campaigning, she said.

The donation went toward purchasing signs and door hangers, Gilbert said.

Chiavacci said he did not accept contributions despite offers. It was something that he carried over from his previous election, he said.

"I don't want to be beholden to anyone," Chiavacci said.

Campaign contributions

•Joe Dominick: Received $2,617.30

•Kevin Utz: Signed an affidavit saying he received less than $50

•Ben Yingling: Received $4,200

•Ann Thomas Gilbert: Received $500

•Tony Chiavacci: Received $0