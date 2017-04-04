Nonprofits, county agencies make their case at budget hearings

At their Tuesday morning session, the Carroll County commissioners heard from local nonprofits — as well as the Carroll County Board of Elections, and Department of Recreation and Parks — concerning budget increases.

This was the second day of agency hearings as the commissioners dive into the fiscal year 2018 budget process.

Election Director Katherine Berry was first before the board, requesting ongoing funding in order to hire a seventh full-time employee.

"We have had six full-time staff and one part-time position that has not been consistently filled since 1999," Berry said.

Berry is requesting $65,580 in FY18 to hire an elections information system specialist, who would be responsible for testing and preparing voting equipment on the day of elections. The number of registered voters in Carroll County, currently standing at 121,000, has increased by more than 45,000 since 2000, Berry said, and managing elections of that volume with her present staff size is increasingly difficult.

"The Board of Elections is the only agency in the county that is tasked with flawlessly conducting an event that involves over 100,000 people being maneuvered in a single day," she said.

Ted Zaleski, the county director of budget and management, noted that his office did not include any new positions in the initial budget it recommended to the commissioners. He also recognized the lack of information technology resources available to Berry.

"The state provides IT support to the elections board," Zaleski said. "The problem is they don't have enough people to provide useful support."

Tom Zirpoli, executive director of Target Community and Educational Services Inc., came to ask the board for a 3 percent budget increase in FY18 and each of the four following years. Target provides residential, employment and medical support services for 176 children and adults with disabilities.

"Currently the Board of Commissioners has us scheduled for a 1 percent increase for the next year and then every year after that for the next five years," said Zirpoli, who also writes a regular column for the Carroll County Times.

A 3 percent increase would mean an additional $5,010.

"The extra $5,000 will be used to help increase rates for our direct care staff," Zirpoli said. "Finding direct care staff is our most significant challenge."

Mike Shriver, Change Inc. executive director, came before the commissioners to request a one-time grant to help replace the lighting, as well as the heating and cooling systems, at Change's 115 Stoner Ave. location. The controls and the lighting "are 30 years old; they are as old as the building," he said. "The systems are well beyond their useful life cycle. They have completely failed."

The estimated cost to install new systems is $144,453, Shriver said, but $18,774 available in Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. rebates and $62,840 in Maryland Energy Administration bring that cost down to $62,840. He is requesting $25,000 from the commissioners to assist.

In response to a question about operation savings from Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, Shriver noted that a recent energy audit found Change is currently spending $37,430 annually on energy costs. The new system could save the nonprofit an estimated $16,460 each year.

Change provides services for people with developmental disabilities.

Jeff Degitz, director of the county Department of Recreation and Parks, discussed multiple funding requests with the commissioners, including $16,190 to extend the contracts of park assistants and keep Piney Run Park open from March 1 through Nov. 30 — it currently closes on Oct. 31 to open again April 1 — and $100,000 for trail development projects.

Also appearing was Sandy Oxx, executive director of the Carroll Arts Council, who noted Tuesday was the 14th anniversary of the organization's move to its present 91 W. Main St. location in Westminster.

In 1997, Carroll County government's contribution to the Arts Council represented 14 percent of the organization's budget, Oxx said. Today, due to its success and program growth, it represents 3.4 percent.

Degitz and Oxx requested an $11,000 budget increase, from $29,000 to $40,000.

"This would be the first increase we had in 12 years," Oxx said, noting the 57,000 annual visitors the Arts Council draws and the popularity of the upcoming PEEPshow, which accounts for a significant portion of that draw.

"I hope that every one of you takes great pride in an event that brings 27,000 people into Carroll County," she said. "They are feeding parking meters; they are eating out; they are going to shops."

Lastly, Lynn Wheeler, executive director of the Carroll County Public Library, described the library's plan to build a makerspace in the basement of the Westminster branch. This would give the public access to 3-D scanners, printers and computers for coding and robotics projects, she said.

The total cost of the project, anticipated to take three years, would be just under $3.7 million, of which $1.8 million will be provided by the state of Maryland, if there is a local match of $1.8 million.

Wheeler said that the library would raise $900,000 for the project if the commissioners could provide $900,000 over three years, although she is not averse to taking less and doing more fundraising. She hopes to get assurance of some amount of county help in order to meet May deadlines for applying for state funding.

"We would like to have $900,000, but the key thing is to accept the grant," Wheeler said.

Zaleski did caution the commissioners that committing to an amount less than $900,000 could still leave the county on the hook for that amount or more should fundraising efforts not go as well as the library system would hope.

"Say we put in $900,000 and the library says they will fundraise the other $900,000 but they only come up with $400,000, we still have a project. The costs don't go away," Zaleski said in an interview after the meeting. "That doesn't mean that it won't be successful, but at least they know there is a question mark there."

