BOE moves toward FY18 proposed budget adoption after second hearing

The Carroll County Board of Education held its second fiscal year 2018 budget public hearing before it moves forward with voting on the proposed plan in the coming week.

Board members came out to South Carroll High School on Wednesday evening to present key facts and take questions from a small group of community members. The FY18 budget, which was first unveiled Jan. 11, has been discussed at budget work sessions and now two hearings.

Currently, Superintendent Stephen Guthrie's proposed FY18 budget has a nearly $4 million gap between what the county has planned and what the budget is requesting. The revenue from the county in the FY17 budget came in at $181,852,000, and the county currently is proposing to include $186,864,400 for CCPS in FY18, an increase of more than $5 million, or 2.67 percent. But the superintendent's proposed FY18 budget requests more than $190.8 million in county revenue, which comes to an increase of nearly $8.96 million over FY17.

Wednesday's public hearing, while only attended by a few, brought up questions about negotiated contracts, declining enrollment and the future of state funding.

Muri Dueppen, of Mount Airy, voiced concerns over what could be cut if the county doesn't fully fund the proposed budget.

Currently, Guthrie said, there have been no discussions over what could be cut. The Board of Education won't talk about what may go until they know what the county will fund, he added.

But, he said, they've been working over the years to trim the budget, meaning there's not much left to scale back on before bigger cuts.

"There's not much left except programs and positions," Guthrie added.

The state delegation is also working to try to obtain one-time hold harmless funding from the state, but it only solves part of the problem because it's not an ongoing source of revenue, he said.

Dueppen also asked about negotiated agreements between the school and the bargaining units ratified last spring, and if the school board would still honor them if the county doesn't fully fund the proposed budget. The agreements brought long-awaited raises that had been on hold for years.

But even with the nearly $4 million gap, Guthrie said it is the Board of Education's intent to still fund the negotiated agreements.

Funding struggles also have continually brought up conversations about declining enrollment and projected enrollment trends.

Rita Misra, of Mount Airy, asked about where enrollment appears to be heading.

"We are projected a continuing decline in enrollment over the next 10-year cycle," Guthrie said, with some leveling out toward the end of those 10 years.

And while there have been some birth increases, he said, it's not a trend.

"It's too early to make any real strong predictions," Guthrie added.

While the state funding formula is based partially on enrollment, Guthrie said that's something that could change for the FY19 budget.

Guthrie currently sits on the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education — informally known as the Kirwan Commission — which was created to "review and assess current education financing formulas and accountability measures, and how each local school system is spending its funds, including the increased state funds provided through the Bridge to Excellence in Public Schools Act," according to the state website.

The commission's report is set to come out in December, in time for the next legislative session, Guthrie said. There have been discussions about Carroll and other counties across the state struggling with funding issues under the current formula, he said. There's also been talk about funding per capita, as opposed to per pupil.

"We hope for some relief with that," Guthrie said. "We are not the only county that is suffering."

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13

Upcoming dates

•The Board of Education will meet again at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Board of Education building to adopt the proposed fiscal year 2018 budget.

•The budget, which will come before the commissioners who will decide what they can fund, will come back to the school board for a work session at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Board of Education building.

•The approval by category will take place one week later, at 4 p.m. May 10 at the Board of Education building.