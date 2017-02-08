Board of Education approves fiscal year 2018 budget, awaits final funding numbers from county

The Carroll County Board of Education unanimously voted to move forward with the fiscal year 2018 budget, with one amendment regarding repurposing positions.

The budget, which was first presented in January, and went through work sessions and two public hearings before its approval Wednesday night, has a nearly $4 million gap between what the board is asking for and what county government has planned.

The revenue from the county in the FY17 budget came in at $181,852,000, and the county currently is proposing to include $186,864,400 for Carroll County Public Schools in FY18, an increase of more than $5 million, or 2.67 percent. But the FY18 budget requests more than $190.8 million in county revenue, which comes to an increase of nearly $8.96 million over FY17.

Board members have been discussing the possibility of cutting and repurposing 15 teacher positions, which were outlined in Superintendent Stephen Guthrie's budget proposal to align with declining enrollment.

Repurposed teachers could shift to roles including behavior support specialists, special education resource teachers, teachers for gifted and talented students, math resource teachers, and career and technology teachers. Guthrie has previously said, and reaffirmed Wednesday night, that in talking to principals, behavior support specialists were at the top of their lists.

If the budget isn't fully funded, these positions could be cut and not reallocated, offering an estimated savings of $975,000, said Chris Hartlove, CCPS chief financial officer.

Because the financial situation is already tight, Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, who sits on the board as an ex-officio member with no voting power, said it's not likely those positions would be funded.

"I would throw that out for your considerations," Howard said.

Even still, board members weren't comfortable cutting that part out of the budget, though there was discussion about bringing the number down to five positions.

"Keeping the full 15 positions in there, it's just not realistic at this point," board member Donna Sivigny said.

But it would be worth meeting in the middle and asking for five positions designated as behavioral support specialists, she said.

Other board members didn't agree.

Marsha Herbert said they should ask for the positions in full, and then re-evaluate in May once they know for sure what the county can fund.

Bob Lord echoed that.

"As a Board of [Education], we need to make conscious decisions to always try to improve," Lord added.

He, too, said he would prefer to make adjustments later once the commissioners finish their budget.

Board President Devon Rothschild disagreed, siding with Sivigny on asking for only five positions and specifying what they are.

"We are better able to defend that need" with a specific position, she added, and behavioral support specialists are what teachers are asking for.

Cutting 10 of the positions and keeping five would cut the current budget by $650,000, Hartlove said.

Despite the support of Rothschild and Sivigny, a motion to cut the positions from 15 to five failed, with Lord, Herbert and Virginia Harrison voting in opposition.

Eventually, the Board of Education voted to ask for all 15 repurposed positions, but allocated them as eight behavioral support specialists, four special education resource teachers and three math resource teachers. The motion passed, 4-1, with Sivigny in opposition.

The vote on the amended budget passed unanimously.

