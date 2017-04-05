Rock Steady fights back against Parkinson's disease

Larry Zarzecki, a former Maryland State trooper, paced the room at Carroll Hospital, speaking loudly, almost barking, at the dozen or so Parkinson's patients who had gathered for a unique demonstration.

"How many don't think they can box? You don't think you can box?" Zarzecki asked during the Thursday demonstration.

Just one hand went up, that of a man sitting quietly in his wheelchair. Zarzecki didn't hesitate.

"I need a pair of gloves."

Zarzecki is a member of Rock Steady Baltimore, a Timonium nonprofit that utilizes noncontact boxing exercises in an effort to reduce the symptoms of Parkinson's, such as tremor, and improve balance and other functions.

"I can attest to this being true because I have Parkinson's myself," Zarzecki said. "It actually forces a tremor and as your body starts to relax and come back to normal, the resting tremor that is common in idiopathic Parkinson's can actually go away for up to six hours. It's incredible."

Parkinson's is a disease of the central nervous system that involves the death of the brain cells that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine, which is critical, among many functions, for movement. In addition to tremors, symptoms of Parkinson's can include slow movements, difficulty speaking and postural problems, among others.

Exercise of any sort has been shown to help with these symptoms for many patients, with at least one study showing that Rock Steady boxing provided some unique benefits, particularly improvements in walking speed and endurance.

Rock Steady Baltimore has been looking for ways to teach in communities outside of its 17,000-square-foot facility in Timonium, Zarzecki said, and when they received a call from Elizabeth McDaniel, a registered nurse at Carroll Hospital, he said they jumped at the chance to introduce Rock Steady boxing to Carroll County.

"My father actually has Parkinson's, so I am very passionate about Parkinson's patients," said McDaniel, who runs a Parkinson's patient group at the hospital. "I wanted to make this group fun and exciting, and Rock Steady is nationally known; they work with the Michael J. Fox Foundation. ... We hope to bring this to the county for all of our patients."

Thursday's gathering was a trial run, and it appeared to be a hit. After an initial talk about Rock Steady and Parkinson's in general, Zarzecki got people on their feet to try on boxing gloves and punch speed targets, a heavy bag, play catch and run along an agility ladder, all forms of movement to get the blood flowing, build strength and balance.

"I like this better than just regular exercise," said Bonnie Lawson, of Johnsville, as she wailed on a ball-like target with a pair of pink pugilist's gloves wrapped around her fists. Living with Parkinson's for the past seven years, she said she's no stranger to exercise, but that the boxing was particularly enjoyable.

The same went for John Belme, of Littlestown, Pa., who typically rides a stationary bike for 5 miles each morning to treat his Parkinson's of seven years and enjoyed the greater range of movement in the boxing.

"I have problems with my shoulders, and that will help it out," he said. "I will definitely be back. If they can get this on regular basis, we will be down from Littlestown to participate."

The man Zarzecki strapped gloves on was Bob Foster, of Hampstead, and once he was ready, Zarzecki prepared to show Foster that he could in fact box.

"Can you see the ball? Zarzecki asked. Foster could not, and he whispered why to Zarzecki.

"You're blind? OK," Zarzecki asked. "How blind are you? You're totally blind?"

Zarzecki was unperturbed. He helped Foster align first his left glove and the spherical target, and then his right, and then his left again. And again. And again, until Foster was striking the ball with jab after jab, leaning forward in his chair, a smile on his face.

"Now tell me why you can't box. Can you feel that? Tell me why you can't do it. You can't tell me can you?" Zarzecki said, loud to the group, and then just to Foster. "Great job boxing."

The room filled with applause.

