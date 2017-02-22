BOE talks grade configuration in work session

Board of Education members delved into ideas around grade configuration at a Wednesday work session — the second of a number of meetings scheduled through the summer to look at all aspects of redistricting, building utilization and school closures.

The board reviewed the current middle school model, which Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Stephen Johnson said focuses on "children first, content second."

Middle schools want to promote a sense of attachment and belonging to the school, he said. This is done through a team model, with each team having its own name and identity "so that kids feel safe and comfortable in their learning environment."

Tom Hill, director of middle schools, said this model is a "hallmark" of middle schools across most of the state.

And it's one principals in the county support, said Amy Gromada, principal of West Middle School.

This middle school model helps with a sense of belonging during a tougher time for kids.

"The big piece is that social, emotional piece," Gromada said.

Board member Marsha Herbert, who taught physical education in the school system for more than 40 years, echoed those thoughts.

"We are sometimes the only family that middle school child has," she said.

The board analyzed a few different options Wednesday, from a model that would move sixth-grade students back into elementary schools to models where there would be a kindergarten-through-eighth-grade building and a ninth-through-12th-grade building.

Board member Donna Sivigny said with a K-8 model, research has shown it's not necessarily about grade configuration, but rather the number of transitions a student has that really affects them. The current model has two transitions — one from fifth to sixth and one from eighth to ninth — at two tough times, she added.

It would be somewhat hard to put middle school students in elementary schools or vice versa and there would be retrofitting that would have to be done, Johnson said. The schools were built for the student age groups they currently hold, he said.

"It's going to be costly," he added.

Even still, Sivigny said, Carroll County Public Schools has some achievement gap issues and some facility issues they're trying to solve. And they impact each other, she said.

"You have to think about them simultaneously," Sivigny added.

Board of Education President Devon Rothschild clarified that while they looked at a few options Wednesday, the board is in no way wedded to an idea and is looking at multiple ideas.

But the board did agree that whatever route it decides on taking, it needs to be a long-term plan.

The board also agreed to take the first part of the next work session — set for March 22 — to field any follow-up questions board members may have about the information discussed at the work session before delving into the next topic on Pillars one and two.

Work sessions

•1 p.m. April 12 — Pillars three and four

•4 p.m. April 26 — Facilities Master Plan

•4 p.m. May 3 — Budget

•4 p.m May 17 — Joint meeting on population growth and planning

•4 p.m. May 24 — Measure of success

•4 p.m. June 21 — Special programs and their impact

•1 p.m. July 12 — Parameters and directions for the redistricting and facilities utilization committee