BOE talks capital projects, East Middle and William Winchester at work session

The Carroll County Board of Education spent time Wednesday discussing the Education Facilities Master Plan, starting conversations about future capital projects, and plans, for schools like East Middle and William Winchester Elementary schools.

As the school board wraps up its fiscal year 2018 budget, it started looking ahead to capital projects needed in coming years. East Middle and William Winchester are at the top of the list for lowest combined assessment scores. The scores look at physical and functional assessments.

"You'll still see that East Middle is at the top of the list," Bill Caine, facility planner for Carroll County Public Schools, told board members Wednesday.

But, East Middle has been removed from the 10-year modernization schedule, Caine said. Systematic renovations are currently being asked for in place of a modernization.

Ultimately, the school board members reached a consensus to ask for both a modernization and systematic renovations, in the hopes of getting one approved by the Board of County Commissioners.

Superintendent Stephen Guthrie said in the past, they've tried different ways of getting issues in schools fixed, be it through systematic renovations or full modernizations.

What they don't want, board President Devon Rothschild said, is to wind up in a position where they were with Charles Carroll Elementary School, which ultimately was closed and has been approved to be razed by the commissioners.

There are about 700 students at East Middle, Rothschild said, and they need to think about how to deal with the repairs the school needs. The school is "completely centrally located," she said.

Guthrie brought back up an idea from the previous board, to build a kindergarten through eighth-grade building. It's something that could be on the table, but would require redistricting, he said.

"Is that a concept you would like to bring back?" Guthrie asked the school board.

The concept was something some of the board members seemed possibly in favor of, including Marsha Herbert.

"We have 700 children that we take care of and we have to come up with something," Herbert said.

Board member Donna Sivigny also said the idea could work, because they do have a problem with East Middle and William Winchester, but they need to think about this in regard to all problems the school system is facing, like the Carroll County Career and Technology Center.

"I'm trying to be practical," she said.

Even still, no decisions were made and the topic was set aside for later discussion.

Not trying for a modernization or systemic renovations and hoping commissioners approve a new facility could cause problems, Rothschild said. The impact of not doing something could be "disastrous."

"We need to have a place holder in there," she said.

The Board of Education also spent part of its work session talking about the FY18 operating budget.

Guthrie announced that five repurposed positions would be allocated to special education and behavioral specialists. Guthrie's plan originally called for the repurposing of 15 positions that would be cut due to attrition, but in balancing the budget, five will remain and 10 will be completely removed.

The school board will meet again next week for the May board meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in Westminster.

