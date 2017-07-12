Commissioners refuse meeting with BOE over North Carroll move

The Board of County Commissioners has responded to the Carroll County school board's push back against relocating the Central Office to the former home of North Carroll High School, saying it will not meet with the Board of Education as requested.

"We are disheartened by the tone of your letter and believe threatening litigation is a disservice to our relationship and will not benefit any of us, including the citizens of Carroll County," County Administrator Roberta Windham wrote in the letter on behalf of the commissioners, which was obtained by the Times.

Windham goes on to write that while normally commissioners are "very agreeable and amenable" to joint discussions with the Board of Education, due to language suggesting possible future litigation, the commissioners "cannot" meet with them.

"Also note that our legal obligation to fund the school system is limited to 'maintenance of effort,' although we consistently exceed that standard. If the Board of Education relocates its superintendent elsewhere, any additional costs would need to be found within the confines of your current budget allocation," the letter reads.

This response comes after months of resistance from the Carroll County Board of Education in regard to a move to the former North Carroll High School building. The BOE has been pushing back against the concept, saying the Central Office building should be centrally located in the county.

Commissioners Doug Howard, R-District 5, and Richard Weaver, R-District 2, whose district includes the North Carroll building, presented a concept plan at the beginning of March that would relocate the Board of Education, Recreation and Parks Department, and a portion of the Sheriff's Office to the former high school in Hampstead.

Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, sat in on the school board's July board meeting Wednesday for Howard, the ex-officio member of the board who normally attends meetings to represent the commissioners. He brought up the letter and move Wednesday night.

School Board President Devon Rothschild said they'd received the letter and also an email from Deputy Director of the county's Public Works Scott Moser requesting input on the construction.

"At this point we're not planning to move" to North Carroll, she said.

Devon Rothschild told the Times that while the commissioners have the ability to tell them they have to leave the Winchester Building, current home of Central Office in Westminster, the commissioners don't have the power to tell them where to go.

Richard Rothschild asked the Board of Education on Wednesday why the former New Windsor Middle School building would be an acceptable location for Central Office but the North Carroll facility wouldn't be. There had been discussion previously about moving Central Office to the former New Windsor school, though that idea was eventually discarded.

Devon Rothschild said New Windsor was never acceptable and while it may have been discussed at the Central Office level, the school board never approved it.

"The Board of Education never agreed, in any way, that New Windsor was an appropriate office," she said.

Devon Rothschild told the Times the school board's hope is still that all involved players can sit down and have a discussion on the issue.

"We have tried; we have sent several letters. We have tried to call a meeting of all stakeholders," she said during Wednesday night's meeting. "Because North Carroll is not centrally located, we believe it causes inefficiencies and causes disruption to services."

