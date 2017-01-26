Board of Education, commissioners take first look at possible Tech Center plans

Carroll's school board and county commissioners heard a long-awaited feasibility study on the future of the Career and Tech Center, which detailed four possibilities ranging from minor additions to a new building, but did not include moving portions of the program into existing school space at Westminster or vacant North Carroll high schools.

The study was presented by Jeffrey Hagen, an architect at Hord Coplan Macht, both the Carroll County Board of Education and Board of County Commissioners for the first time Thursday.

Currently, the Carroll County Career and Technology Center has 24 programs and more than 1,300 students in its building, with a steady waiting list, Principal William Eckles said Thursday. But the waiting list, which comes to about 300 students, is not just about space, he said.

The list is primarily caused by three components — lack of space, scarcity of needed internship programs and students who don't meet qualifications. About one-third of those 300 students are not getting in because they don't meet qualifications, Eckles added.

With limited internships — which are required for some Tech Center programs — Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5 asked if there's the ability to look outside Carroll County.

But other counties have tech centers, too, Eckles said.

"If we leave the county, we're competing against other schools," he added.

While no decision was made Thursday, both the school board and commissioners talked through the four options.

Plan A, considered a partial modernization, would include a 21,000-square-foot addition onto the existing building, adjacent to Westminster High School, to accommodate the current waiting list and a renovation of the current space. Estimated costs for Plan A come in at about $53.2 million.

Plan B, considered a total modernization, would include a 91,185-square-foot addition to accommodate the current wait list in addition to upping the program size for all programs and renovation to the existing building. Plan B has estimated costs of $86.1 million.

Plan C calls for the replacement of the building on the current site, which would be 207,210 square feet to accommodate the current wait list in addition to upping the program size for all programs, a new Community Media Center and a new play field complex at the existing Community Media Center location. The plan has an estimated cost of $95 million. Plan D is the same version of Plan C, but in a new location, and minus the new Community Media Center, coming in at $87.4 million.

In addition to the options discussed, commissioners also brought up the idea of instead expanding into nearby space — like at Westminster High School. Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, asked both about Westminster and the now-closed North Carroll High School.

But "that's a short-term solution," Board of Education President Devon Rothschild said.

That doesn't address that the current Tech Center needs updating, she said. The Tech Center staff currently making it work, but something needs to be done, she added.

As for North Carroll, she said, it would cost money to have supervisors, transportation, custodians and a fully functioning food service section and wouldn't be cost effective. Plus, Devon Rothschild said, a lot of students looking to get to the Tech Center are coming from the southern end of the county, and a bus ride to the northern end of the county would not be the best use of their educational time.

That solution is "kicking the can down the road," Superintendent Stephen Guthrie said.

Hagen addressed moving into Westminster High School, but there would need to be renovations, he said, because it's not currently configured in a way that would work for the Tech Center.

But a small addition might just barely solve the problem. They don't want to open the doors after a small renovation and be at capacity again, Howard said.

Howard also agreed with the school board that a patchwork job wouldn't be the way to go.

Ultimately, the commissioners agreed to take the possible plans back and discuss them as a board to give feedback to the Board of Education, something Commissioner President Richard Weaver, R-District 2 said they hope to have done by the middle of February.

