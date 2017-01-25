Board of Education takes FY 2018 budget questions in first public hearing

With the release of Gov. Larry Hogan's proposed fiscal year 2018 budget in mind, the Carroll County Board of Education continued discussions and answered questions on a local budget that currently has a $3.9 million funding gap.

Board members and a small group of community members talked through some of Superintendent Stephen Guthrie's proposed FY18 budget Wednesday night in a public hearing followed by a work session. The budget was first discussed earlier this month at the January board meeting, although Wednesday's meeting included a key piece of information not previously available: an early look at what funding Carroll County Public Schools can expect from the state.

Guthrie's proposed plan estimated a $1 million decrease in state funding. This funding is based on student enrollment — which dropped about 300 students in the county — and relative wealth. In actuality, the decrease in funding comes out to about $1,045,006, adding in a $45,000 gap Guthrie said the board would have to balance.

Few questions came from community members Wednesday, though one delved into how savings from closing three schools played into the budget.

But those savings — about $5 million — were taken in FY17, Guthrie said.

Most questions Wednesday came from board members during the work session, though many were clarifications on parts of the budget, or explanations of where some funds go.

Board member Marsha Hebert asked about spending in regard to testing, which Director of Research and Accountability Gregory Bricca said has to do with paying to get some tests scored and paying to get all student results.

Herbert also asked whether some students are getting one-on-one support, even if the school system is not required to offer it to them. She said it's an issue community members have asked about.

That's something that's determined by a student's Individualized Education Program, or IEP, and only on special occasions would someone without a requirement get a one-on-one, said Steven Johnson, assistant superintendent of instruction. Typically, that would be for a student with a "crisis in the moment," he said, and it's used to help keep a child in school.

"That is not a long-term resolution to that problem," Johnson added, in reference to the one-on-ones for students without IEPs.

Guthrie also clarified two budget items discussed at the January board meeting.

A major priority in the FY18 budget — and the second-highest expenditure in the budget — comes from aligning the special education budget. This is not an increase, but rather aligning to money that's already being spent and pulled from other areas.

"That's real debt that we have," Guthrie said. "Whether we have the money or not, we have to spend those dollars," he added, because it falls under state mandates.

Board members also touched on 15 positions, mentioned earlier this month, that could be cut because of declining enrollment and repurposed to other needed areas, such as behavior support specialists, special education resource teachers, teachers for gifted and talented students, math resource teachers, and career and technology teachers. Board members haven't yet decided what those positions would go toward.

And while behavior support specialists appear to be at the top of school staff's lists, those aren't the only needed areas, Guthrie said.

"There are other priorities, there is no question," he added.

If the budget isn't fully funded, these positions could be cut, and not reallocated, offering an estimated savings of $975,000, said Chris Hartlove, CCPS chief financial officer.

The FY18 budget proposal currently shows a nearly $4 million gap between what the county has planned and what Guthrie's budget is requesting. The revenue from the county in the FY17 budget came in at $181,852,000, and the county currently is proposing to include $186,864,400 for CCPS in FY18, an increase of more than $5 million, or 2.67 percent. But the superintendent's proposed FY18 budget requests more than $190.8 million in county revenue, which comes to an increase of nearly $8.96 million over FY17.

The proposal shows a net change of 2.2 percent — a $6.9 million increase — in expenditures. The approved operating budget for FY16 to FY17, for comparison, included a net increase in expenditures of almost $7.5 million.

The proposal shows a more than $10.7 million expenditure increase from FY17's budget. The highest increase comes from salary and salary benefits, followed by costs associated with the special education program.

But the proposal also shows more than $3.8 million in expenditure decreases from FY17, with the highest decreases coming from hiring turnover, followed by utilities.

The Board of Education will continue to meet and discuss the budget before it is adopted and sent to the Board of County Commissioners. The board will meet again at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, for an operating budget hearing at South Carroll High School. The following week, the school board will meet again at 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Board of Education building to adopt the budget.

The budget, which will come before the commissioners, who will decide what they can fund, will come back to the school board for a work session at 4 p.m. May 3 at the Board of Education building. The approval by category will take place one week later, at 4 p.m. May 10 at the board building.

