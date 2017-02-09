Commissioners talk Tech Center, communications and holiday time

Carroll's Board of County Commissioners discussed the future of the Carroll County Career and Technology Center, internal procedures for issuing news releases and other official board communications, as well as holiday leave policies for county employees, at their afternoon session Thursday.

On Feb. 2, the commissioners voted 4-0 — after Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, left the meeting to attend a prior engagement — to "give direction to the Board of Education to provide a plan for the modernization and expansion of the Career and Technology Center."

Rothschild, who opposed the board's decision on Feb. 2, opened discussion Thursday with a presentation of 20 questions he believes are essential to the Tech Center decision.

"I am not here to answer questions or debate answers," he said at the meeting. "These are questions I believe we need to ask and answer before we move forward."

Many of the questions centered around whether some of the programs currently housed at the Tech Center in Westminster could be housed in other locations. Question two asked if portions of South Carroll High School could be retrofitted to house the automotive mechanics program, while question four asked if the Tech Center's nursing, or some other program, could be housed at Westminster High School.

The questions also reflected Rothschild's concern that money invested in the Tech Center could prevent the county from making necessary investments in other projects, such as retrofitting the now vacant North Carroll High School for some other purpose.

Most important to him, Rothschild said at the meeting and in an interview afterward, was that the commissioners communicate to the Board of Education that the $60 million previously discussed, originally three years ago, wasn't guaranteed as a budget for a Tech Center replacement or renovation project. Unless the commissioners made it clear to the school board that less money was on the table for any project, he worried, there would be less incentive to find less expensive solutions.

"I think telling them they have $60 million eliminates the incentive to be creative," Rothschild said at the meeting.

"The $60 million was a placeholder from three years ago and the idea that we should now have to make ourselves slaves to it is the triumph of erudite book management over common sense," he added in a later interview.

Some of the preliminary solutions already floated would exceed the $60 million mark. In January, an architectural firm presented four Tech Center options to the commissioners and the Board of Education, ranging from a $53.2 million partial modernization and 21,000-square-foot expansion of the existing center, to a $95 million project that would replace the existing building with a new one on the same site.

The commissioners were all in agreement, commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, said at the meeting, that doing nothing was not an option and that the expensive option of fully replacing the existing Tech Center was also off the table.

"Our intent is to move forward with a project, not something new," he said. "I don't think we are in a position to say there is not $60 million in the budget until we go through the budget process."

Howard said he did not believe the board was green-lighting any specific project at this point and he certainly hoped to see creative options for keeping down costs, including using simple, basic buildings for any expansions of the Tech Center.

"We learned a lot in ugly, brown rectangular buildings," he said. "I don't know why we do these fancy buildings … I think we should ask people if they have won architectural awards, and if they have, we shouldn't use them."

Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, had previously expressed support for a plan of total modernization for the Tech Center, which would include a 91,185-square-foot expansion to accommodate students currently on a waiting list as well as future students, a plan that would cost $86.1 million. The exact plan and costs will be determined by the Board of Education in the coming months, Frazier said in an interview after the meeting, but his concern was that by not investing enough in a renovation project today, the county could face greater costs later.

"Something needs to be done, everybody agrees to that, and it's not going to be inexpensive," he said. "If we do this, it's going to last for 30 years. At the end of the day, if you are spending tens of millions of dollars to get this done, you want to do it right."

The commissioners eventually voted 4-1 to pass the same motion directing the Board of Education to develop the plan that it passed on Feb. 2, with Rothschild dissenting.

Commissioner communications

The commissioners also voted unanimously to allow the board president, currently Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, to send out correspondence concerning the facts of commissioner business to the Carroll Delegation of the Maryland General Assembly, or other outside entities, by the end of each business day. While each commissioner will have a chance to add a comment or quote to the missive, Weaver will not withhold a letter or communication if one or more commissioners has not chimed in by the day's end.

"I think it should be put out so all of us weigh in on it," said Commissioner Steve Wantz, R-District 1. "But if someone misses it because they are working, then too bad."

The commissioners had argued over this communication process at Tuesday's morning meeting of the board, with Howard arguing that the board president should have the power to send out letters without conferring with all the commissioners and Rothschild arguing that every board member should have a right to weigh in.

The board also discussed the different, but related issue of sending out news releases and acknowledged the need to become more efficient in communicating its actions and deliberations to the community.

"Communicating what we do is also an important part of our job and I think it is the part that we struggle with the most," Howard said.

County employee holiday time