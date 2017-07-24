Arcadeology brings video game history to life

Be prepared to "Dig Dug" your way through video game history, as Stephanie Krug's new business, Arcadeology, looks to provide Carroll County residents with a gauntlet of video game and pinball machines for super fans of arcades.

Arcadeology is one of five finalists in this year's Carroll Biz Challenge who will compete in the Live Finale on Thursday, Aug. 10. The annual Carroll Biz Challenge, sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, showcases Carroll entrepreneurs during a show similar to "Shark Tank" for local start-ups at the Carroll Arts Center, according to Chamber President Mike McMullin. The winner will receive a $7,500 grand prize to apply to their business costs.

Krug says Arcadeology will blend aspects of arcades and museums to create a playable, educational experience.

"We want Arcadeology to be a museum, but we don't want to put them behind glass," Krug said. "The whole idea is you can come and play, but we want you to learn about them and appreciate them. It's not just pop a quarter in and play, it's a whole experience."

When opened, Arcadeology is expected to feature more than 100 arcade and pinball machines. Unlike the arcades of malls past, an evening at Arcadeology would be quarter-free, with each of the machines set to free-play. Guests would pay a single fee at the start of their visit for unlimited play on any of the games or machines they'd like.

Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times Stephanie Krug of Arcadeology, pictured here with some of the her pinball machines at the Save Point in Westminster, is a finalist in the Carroll Biz Challenge. Stephanie Krug of Arcadeology, pictured here with some of the her pinball machines at the Save Point in Westminster, is a finalist in the Carroll Biz Challenge. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Arcadeology would be dedicated to providing young and old with a tour through video game and pinball history, Krug said, with games dating back to Q-Bert and Pac-Man all the way up to pinball machines based on "Game of Thrones" and the recent "Star Trek" reboots. Krug said preservation of older machines is a unique service and goal for the business.

"There are some private people who maintain them and then flip them to sell," Krug said. "We want to hold onto them, and we want to keep them safe."

Krug currently works as an owner of Save Point, a video game store and arcade located in TownMall of Westminster. Krug said she is currently searching for a location on Main Street, Westminster, for Arcadeology, with plans to move Save Point to an adjacent location as well.

She said she hopes the business will encourage students at McDaniel College to make their way downtown.

"If you're under the drinking age, what do you do in Westminster?" Krug said. "Getting them downtown not only helps the community, it helps them by getting them off The Hill and doing things."

Jason Stambaugh, Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory board member and member of the Biz Challenge selection committee, said it's this emphasis on the youth of the county that helped Arcadeology stand out among the competitors.

"I love the idea of a company bringing something unique, interesting and interactive to Main Street," Stambaugh said. "I'd love to take my kids out to a cool arcade."

Krug graduated from McDaniel in 2015 with a degree in history. She said she considered teaching, but soon decided to focus on the underserved topic of video game history.

"I don't think people realize there's history in these machines," Krug said. "You wouldn't have the Nintendo Switch if you didn't have this first. All people know today is Dave & Buster's and games where you win tickets. They don't know about getting your high score and initials up there."

In addition to the arcade, the business also plans to offer training sessions on restoring pinball machines and arcade cabinets as well as discussions of video game history, adult nights with BYOB and other events.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel

Carroll Biz Challenge

This week, the Times is profiling each of the finalists for the 2017 Carroll Biz Challenge.

Monday: Torched Timber

Tuesday: Arcadeology

Wednesday: UpAbove Media

Thursday: Ride With Pride

Friday: bookSwap

If you go

What: Carroll Biz Challenge Live Finale

When: 5 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: $20 for those 13 and older, $10 for those 7 to 12, free for kids under 6.

To register: Visit https://carrollbiz2017.launchgen.com or call 410-848-9050.