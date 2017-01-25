Carroll superintendent lobbies for roof projects at 'Beg-a-thon'

The head of Carroll County Public Schools on Wednesday asked state leaders for more money to fully fund two school roof repair projects.

Superintendent Steve Guthrie joined leaders from counties across the state for the annual "Beg-a-thon," a daylong hearing in which school systems appeal to the Board of Public Works for more financial support as the governor and General Assembly craft a budget.

Gov. Larry Hogan's proposed spending plan, unveiled last week, so far includes nearly $2.4 million for school repairs in Carroll. The governor said he plans on funding more than $300 million in school projects statewide in fiscal year 2018, which begins July 1.

Guthrie asked Hogan, who sits on the board with Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp, for another $1.5 million to fulfill the remainder of the school system's $3.9 million capital request to the state.

The money would pay for roof repairs at Robert Moton Elementary School in Westminster and Elmer Wolfe Elementary School in Union Bridge. Robert Moton is slated to receive $500,000 in Hogan's current proposal, and Elmer Wolfe has so far not been included in the governor's budget.

Scenes from the 2017 Begathon, an annual ritual where Maryland county school superintendents come before the Board of Public Works to justify their requests for money from the state. This year the Begathon was held on Wednesday, January 25th, 2017.

Guthrie said the roofs "need to be replaced."

"They have reached beyond the point of repair," he told the board.

Hogan has already recommended full funding for two other Carroll County school roof projects. His FY2018 proposal sets aside $833,000 for Carrolltowne Elementary School in Eldersburg and $1.1 million for Runnymede Elementary School in Westminster.

At the start of the Beg-a-thon meeting, the governor warned that burgeoning debt payments could mean that the state's debt service "will soon exceed how much we spend on school construction."

Moving forward, Hogan said, "we're going to practice more prudent borrowing policy," which he suggested could be accomplished by finding cost savings on school construction.

Guthrie also took questions from Franchot about the school system's treatment of children whose parents are living in the U.S. illegally or who may themselves be in the country illegally.

President Donald Trump, who has advocated for stricter enforcement of immigration laws, signed an executive order Wednesday directing the country to start building a wall along the border with Mexico. He is also expected to sign another order blocking Syrian refugees from entering the country and suspending immigration of people from a half-dozen other majority-Muslim countries in the coming days.

Guthrie said the school system has not had any reports of students who are in the country illegally.

"It has not been an issue at all in the county," he said.

School funding decisions head next to Maryland legislators, who must approve a spending plan before the session ends in April.