Three local TCC stores giving away backpacks with school supplies

Carroll County children will have the opportunity at the end the month to pick up backpacks filled with school supplies at three local Verizon-authorized retailers.

Between 1 and 4 p.m. July 23, TCC stores in Hampstead, Taneytown and Woodbine will be giving away items as a part of nearly 1,000 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide that are donating 172,000 backpacks, according to a news release from TCC.

One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, according to the release. All leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.

Since 2013, TCC has donated more than 505,000 backpacks filled with supplies through its annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, and Wireless Zone is now a part of the initiative, according to the release.

"This is our fifth TCC School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, and we are ecstatic to bring Wireless Zone on board to assist in supporting the education of young children in our communities," Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC and Wireless Zone, said in the release. "We are proud to help our local families prepare for the upcoming school year by taking some of the financial burden off their shoulders."

For a list of participating TCC stores, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations.

Local participating TCC locations

Hampstead: 2319 Hanover Pike, Suite C

Taneytown: 465 E. Baltimore St.

Woodbine: 703 Lisbon Center Drive, Suite C