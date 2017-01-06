MDA announces animal health requirements for 2017 fair and show season

The Maryland Department of Agriculture recently announced animal health requirements for the 2017 fair and show season.

According to an MDA news release, all cattle and swine entering Maryland fairs and shows will be required to have a radio frequency identification tag under the new regulations. The new requirements also extend the previous avian influenza testing interval from 10 to 21 days. Also, private sale of poultry will be allowed this year with a record of sale maintained by the fair or show operator for one year.

"I strongly support Maryland's fairs and shows because they showcase the best in Maryland agriculture," State Veterinarian Dr. Michael Radebaugh said in a prepared statement. "However, these are extraordinary times, and until the threat of avian influenza has passed, the new requirements for poultry exhibits and Maryland fairs and shows will remain in effect."

The new requirements are designed to safeguard Maryland's animal industries and prevent the introduction and spread of infectious and/or contagious diseases. The continuing threat of "high path" avian influenza has made poultry restrictions a continued point of emphasis in this year's requirements, according to the release.

