Albert becomes first woman president in Westminster Common Council's history

Councilwoman Suzanne Albert has been elected the first female Westminster Common Council president in the city's history.

Albert was elected president of the Westminster Common Council during Monday's Mayor and Common Council meeting. During the meeting, Dr. Robert Wack resigned as council president. After a subsequent vote, the council elected Albert to be council president.

"I'm appreciative for the opportunity," Albert said in a telephone interview. "I really felt privileged to be given that honor. I'm most grateful to Dr. Robert Wack for stepping down and allowing the council to elect me. It's a pleasure having Dr. Wack serve alongside me as president pro tem."

Albert, 84, is a native of Westminster and was elected to the Westminster Common Council on May 1995. She served 16 consecutive years until May 2011 as a council member, as well as president pro tempore. She was then re-elected to the council in May 2013 and again elected as president pro tempore. Her term expires in May 2017.

"I do not plan to run for re-election," Albert said. "I'm as happy coming in as I'm happy going out. After 20 years of public service, I feel that I leave a legacy to be remembered for my integrity, my education, and my professionalism. I want to give someone else the same rewarding learning experience I have had as an elected official."

Albert said she was encouraged by her husband, Charles, to run for an elected office because "he felt I had the qualifications and integrity to be a public servant." Her grandfather David E. Walsh was mayor of Westminster from 1912-1914, and Albert said she inherited his interest in public service.

Albert said some of her accomplishments include preserving the original clock in the historic bell tower on Main Street and procuring the multiuse building on the corner of Liberty and Green streets "which benefited the city economically, provided additional parking and boosted downtown revitalization."

"The clock tower is now a city icon," Albert said.

"The assistant superintendent of Public Works Wayne Reifsnider and David E. Booth keep the clock running."

Councilman Tony Chiavacci said Albert has "worked very hard over the past 20 years, always trying to do the right thing."

"I'm really excited that she's going to go down in history as the first woman president," Chiavacci said. "I think it's good for the city. We've had other councilwomen over the years but for her to be the first president is a good step forward. It's a way to say thank you for all her hard work, dedication and effort to the city."

Councilman Gregory Pecoraro described the election as "a fitting tribute both to her years of service and to her leadership."

"I'm glad that that distinction goes to Suzanne," Pecoraro said. "Her family has been part of Westminster for generations and it's appropriate that she be the one to reach that level of leadership."

Councilwoman Mona Becker described the election as "inclusive."

"I think it's progressive for the city of Westminster to recognize her service with this appointment," Becker said. "She has a wealth of knowledge about how the city functions and is heavily involved in a lot of the city's initiatives. She's a fantastic liaison between the city and organizations in Westminster. Suzanne is just a phenomenal asset for the city and a real pleasure to work with."

Mayor Kevin Utz called Albert a "go-getter who knows how to get things done."

"I think it's very appropriate that she's being honored and she will do an outstanding job in the position," Utz said.

Wack said he thought the election was "a great way to honor her for her years of service."

"I think she's going to do a great job," Wack said.

