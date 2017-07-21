Maryland attorney general responds to Shoemaker's criticism

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has responded to criticism from Maryland lawmakers in a letter addressed to Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-District 5, and his colleagues.

The letter, sent July 12 and obtained by the Times, defends his office's decision to sue President Donald Trump over matters concerning the welfare of Marylanders.

"It seems that every day the Trump administration takes some new action, whether it is cutting funds for the Chesapeake Bay Program, threatening the health of mothers and children or dropping protections for vulnerable adults, which cries out for a response from the states. We will continue to protect Marylanders as best we can," Frosh wrote.

"I'm very disappointed in the response such as it is," Shoemaker said in response Friday. "It's borderline insulting."

He said he felt that Frosh had blown off his request for answers concerning the end goals of the lawsuits and their impact on Marylanders, noting, "I'm not surprised to have gotten such a terse response."

On July 10, Shoemaker and 35 Republican colleagues questioned the legal merits of the lawsuits and asked Frosh to consider deferring to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan before taking further legal action.

"He is tilting at political windmills and grandstanding for the benefit of folks in Montgomery County," Shoemaker said in an interview with the Times on July 10.

The Maryland attorney general's ability to sue the federal government independent of the governor and Maryland General Assembly is newly granted under the Maryland Defense Act of 2017, or MDA, a resolution that passed on Feb. 15.

In the letter, Frosh addressed the request from Shoemaker and colleagues that he defer to Hogan before undertaking these lawsuits.

"We take seriously our obligation to provide the governor notice and opportunity to comment on our actions, and to consider any objections he may have," Frosh wrote. "We have provided notice in every instance thus far, as required by the MDA, and we will continue to do so."

He also included the statement that he delivered to the press on July 10.

"Our office has done precisely what the MDA calls for: we have acted to protect the citizens of our state from the policies of the Trump administration that threaten our health, our livelihoods, our environment and the Chesapeake Bay," he wrote.

In that statement, he also fired back at the lawmakers, writing, "Ironically, the dissenting lawmakers accused the attorney general of grandstanding, but delivered their letter, not to the attorney general, but to the press."

In their critique, the Republican lawmakers asked Frosh to provide information about the cost of the lawsuits to Marylanders.

"Most of this litigation he has embroiled himself in is federal in nature, and those cases get expensive," Shoemaker said in the July 12 interview.

Frosh responded in the letter, writing, "My office to date has used existing resources in undertaking these actions." He wrote that although his staff was "stretched thin," they spent nights and weekends pursuing the lawsuits under the MDA and praised their dedication. He wrote that they also collaborated with the offices of attorney generals in other states. MDA funding will kick in July 1, 2018, allowing the office to hire more staff, according to the letter.

