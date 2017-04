A Pennsylvania man was killed Thursday evening in a three-car collision on Md. 97 near Green Meadow Lane.

According to a duty officer with Maryland State Police, officers responded to a call for a three-car collision at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Pennsylvania man was pronounced dead at the scene, while one of the other drivers was taken to a hospital.

