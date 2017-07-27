What to watch at annual Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair

For more than a century, the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair has been one of the centerpieces of summer fun in the county. Over the years, thousands have entered the grounds of the Carroll County Agriculture Center, for a week of farm fun, food, animal judging, music and more.

The centerpiece of the 4-H and FFA Fair has been their main event concert, bringing in a national country act to perform in the back half of the fair.

Organizers have shown a keen eye over the past 20 years for plucking musicians just before their popularity explodes them into the mainstream. In the past, the 4-H Fair has hosted Chris Lane — last year's headliner whose album reached No. 8 on the country charts after appearing at the fair, Michael Ray, Sam Hunt, Parmalee, The Band Perry and Lady Antebellum.

This year, musician William Michael Morgan is taking the stage Thursday night, Aug. 3.

Morgan is currently best known for his single "I Met a Girl," from his debut album "Vinyl" which reached No. 5 on the U.S. country charts after its release last September. "I Met a Girl" was co-written by former 4-H Headliner Sam Hunt. "Vinyl" was named one of the 40 Best Country Albums of 2016 by Rolling Stone, and "I Met A Girl" was named one of the 100 best songs of 2016 by NPR.

Prior to Morgan taking the stage at 8:30 p.m., returning 4-H stars Rich Fehle and Elly Cooke will open for the country star. Fehle and Cooke both performed at the 4-H & FFA Fair last year, with Fehle opening for Lane. Cooke is being promoted to main-event opener for the first time this year, and she said she's excited to be working with Morgan, of whom she says she's a fan.

In addition to the concert, the fair will also host several events for the very first time. Musclemine gym in Westminster is hosting their second Rural Rumble on Saturday, July 29 — the first time this event's been held at the fair. The Rumble is a competition where competitors hoist and lift to see who is the strongest. The free competition will feature almost 40 competitors, with competitions include the viking press, Hercules hold, fingal fingers, deadlift and wheel/keg.

The Demolition Derby is an annual tradition at the 4-H & FFA Fair, and was moved to the closing Saturday in recent years. The Demolition Derby starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Buck Miller Arena, with categories including fan favorite, powderpuff, four-cylinder heats, six-cylinder heats, eight-cylinder heats, consolation, feature and Calcutta.

This year, though, the Demolition Derby has an added competition for children with the Power Wheel Demolition Derby. The Derby will feature drivers between the ages of 3 and 8 driving Power Wheel cars. Instead of an attempt to destroy each other in a fit of mayhem, they will attempt to pop balloons attached to the backs of their cars. The last driver left with a balloon still unpopped will be declared the winner. Registration is $10 and will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tuesday night, the fair will host a free screening of "Zootopia" outdoors starting at 8 p.m.

The final new addition to the fair is the car show running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Registration will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with judging beginning at noon. The show is open to all makes and models who pay the $10 entry fee. Awards will be given out at 3 p.m.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel

If You Go

What: William Michael Morgan Concert

When: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3

Where: Finch Stage, Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Center Drive, Westminster

Cost: $20

What: Demolition Derby

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Where: Buck Miller Arena, Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Center Drive, Westminster

Cost: $10

What: Rural Rumble

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Where: Activity Tent, Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Center Drive, Westminster

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.carrollcountyfair.com