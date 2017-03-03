Carroll County 2017 municipal election information

All eight Carroll County municipalities will have elections in 2017, including mayoral elections in four of them.

The elections are not until May, but the nomination and voter registration deadlines are rapidly approaching within the next month or so. (If you are already registered to vote in the state, you do not need to re-register to vote in municipal elections.)

Here's what you need to know.

Mount Airy

Election Day: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 1. Voting will take place in the Firemen's Activities Building, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy.

Open seats: Mayor's seat and two council seats, currently held by Mayor Patrick Rockinberg, and Kenneth Phebus and Scott Strong.

Nominations accepted: 7 p.m. Monday, March 13 and 7 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Mount Airy Town Hall, 110 S. Main St. Nominations will also be accepted at Town Hall (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) during the week between the two nomination meetings. Eligible individuals seeking elective office may submit a nomination. Eligible citizens may nominate an individual with the written consent of the nominee.

Voter registration deadline: 5 p.m., Friday, March 31. Absentee ballots will be available at Town Hall as of Monday, April 10.

For more information, visit www.mountairymd.org or call 301-829-1424.

Taneytown

Election Day: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 1. Voting will take place at the Taneytown Police station, 120 E. Baltimore St.

Open seats: Three council seats, currently held by Diane Foster, Carl Ebaugh and Joseph Vigliotti.

Nominations accepted: By Tuesday, April 3, at City Hall, 17 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown.

Voter registration deadline: Monday, April 3. Absentee ballots available for pickup as of Monday, April 10.

For more information, visit www.taneytown.org or call 410-751-1100.

Sykesville

Election Day: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Voting will take place at the Town House, 7547 Main St., Sykesville.

Open seats: Mayor's seat and three council seats, currently held by Mayor Ian Shaw, and Leo Keenan III, William "Chip" Bleam III and Stacy Link.

Nominations accepted: Monday, March 27. One person to nominate and one person to second at the Mayor and Town Council meeting. Nominee must be a registered voter. Nominations must be accepted by Monday, April 10.

Voter registration deadline: Friday, April 14. Voter registration applications available at Town House.

For more information, visit www.townofsykesville.org or call 410-795-8959.

Hampstead

Election Day: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Voting will take place at Town Hall, 134 S. Carroll St., Hampstead.

Open seats: Three council seats, currently held by Wayne Thomas, Marlene E. Duff and Joseph Renehan.

Nomination accepted: By 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 7. Nomination applications are available for pickup at town office.

Voter registration deadline: Friday, April 7.

For more information, call 410-374-2761 or visit Town Hall.

New Windsor

Election Day: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Voting will take place at the Community Meeting Room at the Carroll County Public Library Headquarters, 1100 Green Valley Road, New Windsor.

Open seats: Mayor and two council seats, currently held by Mayor Neal Roop, and Edwin Palsgrove and Edward Smith.

Nominations accepted: By Monday, April 10.

Voter registration deadline: Monday, April 3. Last day to request absentee ballots is Tuesday, April 11. Return ballot by Monday, May 8.

For more information, visit www.newwindsormd.gov or call 410-635-6575.

Union Bridge

Election Day: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Voting will take place at the Town Hall, 104 W. Locust St., Union Bridge.

Open seats: Three council seats, currently held by Laura Conaway, Lou Ellen Cutsail and Amy Kalin.

Nominations accepted: By 4 p.m. Monday, April 10.

For more information, call 410-775-2711.

Westminster

Election Day: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Voting will take place at John St. Quarters, 28 John St., Westminster, and the Community Building, 325 Royer Road, Westminster.

Open seats: Mayor and two council seats, currently held by Mayor Kevin Utz, and Suzanne Albert and Tony Chiavacci.

Nominations accepted: By Monday, March 27.

For more information, visit www.westminstermd.gov or call 410-848-9000.

Manchester

Election Day: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Voting will take place at Town Hall, 3337 Victory St., Manchester.

Open seats: Three council seats, currently held by Dale Wilder, Debra Howe and Melinda Smith.

Nominations accepted: By Monday, April 3.

Voter registration deadline: Monday, April 17.

For more information, call 410-239-3200.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben