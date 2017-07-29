Pets on Wheels honors volunteers

At the July 15 Pets on Wheels annual volunteer appreciation picnic, the organization honored those volunteers who had each given more than 100 hours of volunteer service in 2016, with official recognition from the national President's Volunteer Service Award program.

Among the Silver Awards winners was Robert Fisher, of Westminster, who volunteers with his dog, Mack. Bronze Awards winners included Jacquie Astemborski, of Westminster, who volunteers with her dogs, Bella and Bear; Joan Fisher, of Westminster, who volunteers with her dog, Mack; Dolores McCrobie, of Hampstead, who volunteers with her dog, Annie; Niki Paul, of Mount Airy, who volunteers with her cat, Jake; Linda Smith, of Westminster, who volunteers with her dog, Marley.

Bronze Award recipients must log over 100 or more hours of service, and Silver Award recipients must document 250 or more hours. Recipients received a medal or pin denoting their service level and a certificate of recognition from the president of the United States, along with a gift bag for their pets from Pet Valu stores. Volunteers regularly visit nursing homes and hospitals to assisted living facilities, homeless and domestic violence shelters, veterans' hospitals, libraries, schools, colleges, corporate campuses and more throughout Maryland.